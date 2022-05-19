Sony lists accessibility features for God of War Ragnarok

We may not have a release date yet, but Sony has revealed the accessibility features in its forthcoming God of War Ragnarok.

It follows on from the likes of Spider Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and The Last of Us Part Two in having an extensive suite of options.

"Not only have we redesigned our UI to allow for more flexibility and readability, but we have also rebuilt controller remapping from the ground up and added more customization to our combat and interaction systems. We have retained all our accessibility features from 2018's God of War and expanded upon them to include more than 60 ways to adjust gameplay to best suit your style and needs," reads a PlayStation Blog on the topic.

A number of features included in the PC version of God of War have been carried over into Ragnarok.

Specifically, there will be an auto sprint function, a persistent on-screen dot (or reticle), and toggle options for aiming and blocking.

A variety of other options are new to Ragnarok.

Numerous improvements have been made to subtitles and captions, not just in their visuals but in their function too, such as expanded sound effects captions and direction indicators for critical gameplay sounds.

Then there are text and icon size options, the ability to remap the controller, a high contrast mode to apply colour to in-game objects and people, navigation assist to orient your view, traversal assistance when jumping, audio cues for interactive objects, and more.

And there's still more to be shown.

"We are committed to improving accessibility and customization for everyone. We can't wait to tell you details about our other categories of accessibility features like combat/aim assists, puzzle/minigame assists, HUD adjustments, camera tuning, auto pick up, and much more," reads the blog.

Sony has also created an audio description version of the game's reveal trailer from last year, you can watch above.

The latest release date news is that God of War Ragnarok is due out this year, but we're still awaiting a specific date.