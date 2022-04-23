God of War Ragnarok is still on track for 2022 release

A member of Santa Monica Studios' development team has confirmed that yes, God of War Ragnarok is still releasing later this year.

Confirmation came via animation director Bruno Velazquez after a fan pressed for an update on Twitter.

When asked to "reassure us" that the sequel "will come this year 100 per cent", Velazquez responded with a simple: "Ragnarok is coming this year".

Ragnorok is coming this year. — Bruno Velazquez 🎮🕹 (@brunovelazquez) April 20, 2022

It's good news for fans after creative director Cory Barlog said in a video released on God of War's fourth anniversary that the team hasn't "said a lot about [the sequel]" because "everybody is heads down, hard at work".

"We are perfectionists," Barlog said (thanks, NME). "Everyone's tightening up the graphics on level three. There is so much going on right now that I just wish that we could share it with you… but it's just not ready to be shown.

"But I guarantee you that the moment - the very second - that we have something that we're ready to share, we’re gonna share it with you."

When we finally got a first look at God Of War Ragnarok during the PlayStation Showcase, Sony also confirmed the game is the last of the Norse mythology series, prompting Santa Monica Studio's creative director Cory Barlog to explain the decision.

"There are several reasons, I think one of the most important reasons is [time]," Barlog said at the time. "The first game took five years. The second game, I don't know how long it's going to take but I'm just going to throw out that it's going to take close to a similar time, right, to do this.

"Then if you think, wow, a third one in that same [timeframe], and we're talking like a span of close to 15 years of a single story. I feel like that's just too stretched out. I feel like we're asking too much to say the actual completion of that story taking that long just feels too long."