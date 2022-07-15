Shiny Starly, evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and Staraptor best moveset in Pokémon Go

Starly is the chosen Pokémon for July’s Community Day - a reoccuring Pokémon Go event which increases the spawn rate for a specific Pokémon.

This flying and normal-type is a common Pokémon in Pokémon Go, so it might not be as attractive as last month's focus on Deino - but there are a number of bonuses, and an attractive exclusive move for its final evolution, which will make it worth your time.

You can also use this Community Day to find a Starly with 100% perfect IV stats and, after completing its evolution line, turn it into a powerful Pokémon by teaching it Staraptor’s best moveset. You may even catch a shiny Starly!

Starly’s 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go July’s Community Day is the perfect opportunity to find a Starly with perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go. A Staraptor - Starly's final evolution - with 100% perfect IV sets is useful for five-star raids or the Master League. Since Starly will appear more frequently in the wild throughout this Community Day, make sure you gather enough candy to properly power up your Staraptor and unlock its second Charged Move. For Starly, the CP values which correspond to perfect 15/15/15 stats are as follows: Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 616 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 667 CP Starly’s wild CP value aligns with your current trainer until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. If you’re currently beneath Level 30, however, these values will be different.

Starly evolution chart: What does Starly evolve into? Starly has two evolutions - Staravia and Staraptor - and, in Pokémon Go, you need a total of 125 Starly candy in order to complete this evolution line; 25 is required for evolving Starly into Staravia and, for the final evolution to Staraptor, you’ll need 100 candy. All of the Pokémon in the Starly evolution line are normal and flying-types. (Image credit: pokemon.com) July’s Community Day event runs between 11am to 2pm (local time), so you’ll have three hours to gather as much Starly candy as possible. If you want to continue catching Starly once the event ends, try defeating a Staravia in four-star raids in-person alongside other players. These raids will be available between 2pm to 7pm (local time) and, if won, Starly will appear around the Gym where you defeated Staravia for 30 minutes. The following methods will help you increase your candy yield: Using Pinap Berries will double the amount of candy you earn from catching.

This Community Day has a double catch candy bonus , which will also increase the amount of candy you receive from using Pinap Berries.

, which will also increase the amount of candy you receive from using Pinap Berries. Mega evolving normal or flying-types, such as Gyrados, Charizard, Aerodactyl, Lopunny or Pidgeot, will increase the amount of candy you receive from catching Starly. Always remember to check Starly’s IV stats or search 3* or 4* to see which ones are worth investing candy in. Staraptor’s exclusive fast attack - Gust - is available between 11am to 2pm (local time), but, if you miss it, you can use an Elite TM to receive this move another time. What, however, is Staraptor’s best moveset?

Staraptor moves and best moveset recommendation We recommend a moveset of Gust (Fast) and Brave Bird (Charged) for Staraptor, with Close Combat (Charged) if you have the spare candy and Stardust to unlock its second attack. Staraptor. Gust is the Community Day exclusive move, and significantly bumps up the DPS (damage per second) over other moves to make this a formidable flying attacker. Flying as a type isn't very dominant in the meta, but for when you do need it - such as against bug-types, of which two upcoming Ultra Beasts will be extremely vulruable to - when combining Gust with Brave Bird you have a very cost effective option in Staraptor. From there, if you can afford it, having Close Combat as a second move is useful, giving you fighting move to counter with. The above is, of course, our opinion and Staraptor’s full moveset, accessed through Fast and Charged TMs, are as follows: Staraptor Fast Moves Quick Attack (Normal)

Wing Attack (Flying)

Gust (Flying - Community Day exclusive) Staraptor Charged Moves Brave Bird (Flying)

CLose Combat (Fighting)

