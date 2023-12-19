Snorunt 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Glalie and Froslass in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Snow Hat, which is one of the more unique categories in the game. This means, of course, that it is time to catch a perfect Snorunt in Pokémon Go.

Snorunt is one of those useless Pokémon with phenomenal potential. It can evolve into either Glalie (100 Candy) or Froslass (100 Candy), plus a Sinnoh Stone if the Snorunt is female. Froslass is a demon in Go Battle League, so if PVP is your jam, keep an eye out for a perfect female. If Raids are more your thing, Glalie is one of the two Ice-type Mega Pokémon in the game, meaning that if you catch a perfect 15/15/15, this should probably be in line for growing a nice bushy beard...

Assuming you have already built a Froslass and you have a perfect Mega Glalie in Pokémon Go - in which case, good for you - the draw for this Spotlight Hour is the double evolution XP bonus, meaning that instead of catching Pokémon, you can rake in XP by cracking a Lucky Egg and going to town!

Snorunt 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Snorunt with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Snorunt based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Snorunt:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 761 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) - 824 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Are Glalie and Froslass good in PVP?

Glalie is straight up awful in PVP. Don’t use it.

Froslass, however, is where the party is at. Running Powder Snow, Avalanche and Shadow Ball, this Ice/Ghost-type Pokémon is as spammy as it is flexible. Powder Snow is fast-charging, Avalanche is just a good move, but Shadow Ball is where you’ll be having the most fun. The opponent has to respect that move, and how powerful it is, quickly pressuring them into throwing up (and away) their Shields.

In Great League, a perfect 0/15/15 caps out at 1500 CP, and hands you wins against Medicham, Clodsire, Alolan Ninetales, Shadow Gligar and Serperior. Sadly, Froslass can’t win ‘em all, losing to Azumarill, Lickitung, Galarian Stunfisk, Sableye and Registeel.

So how does Froslass stand up Ultra League? Poorly, sadly. A true perfect caps out at 2306 CP, which is always a warning. This lack of bulk means that while you beat Virizion, Toxicroak, Tentacruel, Venusaur and Alolan Ninetales, your losses will come from Poliwrath, Cresselia, Talonflame. Swampert and Giratina.

Don’t run Froslass in Master League.

Is there a shiny Snorunt in Pokémon Go?

Yes, there is a shiny Snorunt in Pokémon Go! Released back in December 2017 as part of the Holiday event, this shiny has been in the game for quite some time...

Everything in the Snorunt evolution line is an Ice-type, though Froslass gains Ghost typing. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

Spotlight Hours, unlike Community Days, do not have a boosted shiny rate, so, as you’re hunting for a shiny Snorunt, you’ll be doing so with the regular shiny rates in this play. This means, if you really want a shiny Snorunt, you need to make the most of this hour!

What does shiny Snorunt look like?

As you can see below, shiny Snorunt is Snorunt, but colder, swapping its usual yellow cloak for an icy blue one. Its eyes also change from blue to red.

Shiny Glalie is much the same - its blue eyes become red and its face... bones...? become a slightly cooler shade of white.

Shiny Froslass completely does away with this, keeping her blue eyes but swapping the red obi for a purple one.

Thanks to Reddit users TheGriesy, Mikey-Motorpsyche and luckylilligant1008 for the handy previews.

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a perfect shiny Snorunt in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour. The vast majority of players showing up for this Spotlight Hour will no doubt be doing so for the hour-long special bonus below:

Mega Glalie.

The best reason is, of course, the double evolution XP bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather a lot of XP very quickly, so you can rise your Trainer Level. The best way to do this is to have two Tags in your Pokémon storage dedicated to this hour. The first is stuff you want to evolve and keep - generally strong Pokémon and Pokémon you need to evolve to update your Pokédex - and thing you want to evolve and transfer. This second box should contain all of the 12-candy Pokémon. The search string to quickly find all of these at lower than 3* rating is: 0*,1*,2*&10,13,16,265,293,519&!shiny

Thanks to Snorunt being an Ice-type Pokémon, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Remember - Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week, when Vanillite scoops up the attention by bouncing into the Spotlight with its Double Catch Stardust bonus!

Good luck finding a perfect shiny Snorunt!