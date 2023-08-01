Vulpix 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Vulpix in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Fox Pokémon, making it the perfect opportunity to catch a perfect Vulpix in Pokémon Go.

Vulpix’s evolution, Ninetales (also known as the Fox Pokémon), has always been a decent choice in Pokémon Go. Even putting aside the fact that the fox is cute as heck, its prowess in Go Battle League means that this is a Spotlight Hour worth showing up for.

But if you’re not a fan of competitive play, the special bonus that runs alongside the event is the double evolution XP bonus, meaning that instead of catching Pokémon, you can rake in XP by cracking a Lucky Egg and going to town!

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

Vulpix 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Vulpix with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Vulpix based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Vulpix:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 757 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum – 820 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Ninetales good in PVP?

The original fox friend, Kantonian Ninetales, isn’t bad in PVP, boasting top-7 positions and top-5 positions for its typing in Great and Ultra League. However, it’s its more chill cousin, Alolan Ninetales, that really sparkles in as a top-2 or top-3 Fairy-type in the same two leagues. In both instances, you’re looking to bring out the Shadow variant if at all possible.

If you’re running Kantonian Ninetales, you’re after Ember (Legacy Fast), Weather Ball (Fire, Charged) and Overheat (Charged). Meanwhile, Alolan Ninetales runs Powder Snow (Fast), Weather Ball (Ice, Charged) and Dazzling Gleam (Charged). Here, though, we’re only going to focus on the fire fox, the star of today’s Spotlight Hour.

In Great League, Ninetales beats Registeel, Trevenant, Alolan Ninetales, Galarian Stunfisk and Noctowl. Losses will come from Sableye, Lanturn, Altaria, Medicham and Walrein.

In Ultra League, Ninetales takes down Cresselia, Cobalion, Trevenant, Obstagoon and even Charizard. Prepare to get your hopes doused by Swampert and Tapu Fini though, along with Giratina, Walrein and Alolan Muk.

Finally, we have Master League. Don’t bother trying Ninetales here if you want to win.

The Season of Hidden Gems has arrived, bringing with it Routes, Zygarde, and a new Go Battle League season. Adventure Week has returned to Pokémon Go and you can now battle Mega Tyranitar in Mega Raids! Elsewhere, be sure to compete in Shadow Raids, use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Is there a shiny Vulpix in Pokémon Go?

Yes, as with all Kantonian Pokémon, there is shiny Vulpix in Pokémon Go! The shiny was released in October 2020, as part of the 'The Seasons Change' event.

Everything in Vulpix’s evolution line is a Fire-type. (Image via pokemon.com).

However, since Spotlight Hours do not have a boosted shiny rate, the chances of finding a shiny are the same as it would be finding it in the wild. You simply have more chances of finding one because of the number that spawn.

What does shiny Vulpix look like?

Shiny Vulpix and Ninetales are both pretty cool shinies, following a gold and silver theme.

Gold goes to shiny Vulpix, which trades in its orange fur for a yellowy hue, and its quiff and tails for a caramel colour. It’s pretty cool, but the silver fox, shiny Ninetales, is the clear winner. It’s traditional yellowish fur is now a luscious silver, and the orange tips are now purple. With the red eyes conserved between versions, it looks stunningly like a Ghost-type Pokémon, which I think we can all agree would be exceedingly cool.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Thanks to Reddit user DankieKang for the preview!

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a perfect shiny Vulpix in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour. The vast majority of players showing up for this Spotlight Hour will no doubt be doing so for the hour-long special bonus below:

The best reason is, of course, the double evolution XP bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather a lot of XP very quickly, so you can rise your Trainer Level. The best way to do this is to have two Tags in your Pokémon storage dedicated to this hour. The first is stuff you want to evolve and keep – generally strong Pokémon and Pokémon you need to evolve to update your Pokédex – and thing you want to evolve and transfer. This second box should contain all of the 12-candy Pokémon. The search string to quickly find all of these at lower than 3* rating is: 0*,1*,2*&10,13,16,265,293,519&!shiny

running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather a lot of XP very quickly, so you can rise your Trainer Level. The best way to do this is to have two Tags in your Pokémon storage dedicated to this hour. The first is stuff you want to evolve and keep – generally strong Pokémon and Pokémon you need to evolve to update your Pokédex – and thing you want to evolve and transfer. This second box should contain all of the 12-candy Pokémon. The search string to quickly find all of these at lower than 3* rating is: 0*,1*,2*&10,13,16,265,293,519&!shiny If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Vulpix candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and register its evolution, Ninetales, in your Pokédex.

Thanks to Vulpix being a Fire-type Pokémon, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Remember – Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour – 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week, when Paras scuttles in with its Double Catch Stardust bonus — that’s definitely one worth showing up for!

Good luck finding a perfect Vulpix!