Shiny Roggenrola, evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and Gigalith best moveset in Pokémon Go

Roggenrola is the Pokémon du jour for September's Community Day - a monthly Pokémon Go event that increases the spawn rate for a specific Pokémon, while also boosting shiny rates and offering an exclusive move, along with a whole host of other bonuses!

The Mantle Pokémon, Roggenrola, is being celebrated this Community Day, and this rock-type Pokémon is far from a common sight outside of special events, so if you’re still looking for a perfect Roggenrola, Boldore or Gigalith - or even a shiny Roggenrola - this Pokémon Go event is for you!

This event is also perfect for catching a Roggenrola with 100% perfect IV stats and, if you achieve this feat, it's a good idea to know Gigalith's best moveset. Gigalith is also an interesting pick in Go Battle League’s Master League, and with Community Day often adding a brand-new and exclusive move, it's always good to know in advance how strong the Pokémon you're catching is about to become.

Even if you’re not fussed on this month’s Community Day Pokémon, there are a multiple other bonuses that may get you out and about, especially if you’re a fan of Go Battle League.

Roggenrola's 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

September's Community Day is the perfect opportunity to find a Roggenrola with perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go.

For Roggenrola, the CP values which correspond to perfect 15/15/15 stats are as follows:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 1032 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) – 1118 CP

Roggenrola's wild CP value aligns with your current Trainer Level until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we keep to these values for the sake of simplicity. If you're currently beneath Level 30, however, these values will be different.

Perfect stats in Pokémon Go, however, depend entirely on what you want to use your Pokémon for.

Perfect for the Master League and raids means exclusively 15/15/15 – the best possible stats that a Pokémon can have. Meanwhile, Pokémon that are perfect for Great League and Ultra League are completely different, as the goal is to the highest level by getting the lowest attack and highest defence, and getting that CP as close to the league’s cap as possible.

If you want to run Gigalith in those two leagues, you’re looking for different stats:

A perfect Great League Gigalith is 0/11/15, reaching CP1499 at Level 17.5.

A perfect Ultra League Gigalith is 0/13/15, reaching CP2497 at Level 29.

How useful Gigalith is remains to be seen, thanks to its brand-new Charged Move, Meteor Beam. Current estimates, from looking at data mined from the game's source code, suggests that it will be an improvement, but not meta breaking. However, the developer Niantic has been known to change the stats of Community Day moves at the 11th hour, so you'll want to make sure you get a good Meteor Beam Gigalith, just in case!

At the time of writing, Gigalith is pretty bad in Great League and Ultra League, although it's already a top-10 rock-type in Master League. If you’re big on Go Battle League, this is definitely a Community Day to show up for.

Roggenrola evolution chart: What does Roggenrola evolve into?

Roggenrola has two further evolution stages – Boldore and then Gigalith.

Fortunately, in Pokémon Go, all forms of a given Pokémon share the same resources, but like Machoke, Haunter and several other Pokémon before, Boldore has a special evolution method you should be aware of. Once you have evolved your Roggenrola into Boldore for 50 Roggenrola Candy, you are presented with a choice: you can either evolve it into a Gigalith for 200 additional Roggenrola Candy, or you can trade it with a friend who can then evolve it for free.

Since trading rerolls a Pokémon's stats, if you trade your low-IV Boldore for your friend's low-IV Boldore, there's a chance you could both wind up with something much better, with a free evolution thrown in for good measure. This makes playing with a friend all the more fun this Community Day!

All of the Pokémon in the Roggenrola evolution line are rock types. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

September’s Community Day event runs between 2pm to 5pm (local time), so you'll have three hours to gather as much Roggenrola Candy as possible. This is important because if you get a perfect shiny Roggenrola you don't want to trade, it will cost a whopping 250 Candy to evolve into a perfect shiny Gigalith. That's an expensive Pokémon to evolve the hard way!

If you’re hurting for candy, make sure you use Pinap Berries and Silver Pinap Berries to double the amount of candy you earn from catching each Pokémon. This stacks with the event bonus, which grants double catch Candy for all Pokémon caught during the event.

You should also make sure to have a rock-type Pokémon mega evolved – right now, Aerodactyl is the only one available — which will give one extra Candy per catch, without any extra work. This doesn't stack with the other bonus, but if you catch a Roggenrola with either Pinap Berry and have a Mega Aerodactyl in play, you will get an impressive 13 Candies per Roggenrola Caught.

Gigalith moves and best moveset recommendation

The question we all have now is what is Gigalith's best moveset?

Up until now, a moveset of Smack Down (Fast), Rock Slide (Charged) and Superpower (Charged) is generally recommended for Gigalith, no matter which league you're in, and Gigalith always outperforms Boldore and Roggenrola. That said, Gigalith is pretty bad in Great League and Ultra League, mostly due to its wide range of meta-relevant weaknesses. Anyone who has played either league for more than 20 minutes will know that having a Pokémon that is weak to fighting, grass, ground, steel and water is probably going to struggle.

Also, you don't want to run Roggenrola in the Little Cup, as it's not even in the top 30 rock-type Pokémon. In short, it's just awful.

In order to see if we want to run Meteor Beam, let's first look at Gigalith's full move set:

Smack Down (Rock)

Mud Slap (Ground)

Rock Slide (Rock)

Superpower (Fighting)

Heavy Slam (Steel)

Solar Beam (Grass)

Rock Slide and Superpower are currently the best options, with Rock Slide giving STAB damage, and Superpower being a spammier move, being the cheapest Charged move while also offering a good amount of damage. The downside to Superpower is that it is guaranteed to lower both your attack and defence by one stage, which makes it far from appealing.

If current estimates are correct — and there's no reason to think the numbers won't change — Meteor Beam will cost 60 energy and do 120 damage. This makes it more expensive and harder hitting than both Superpower and Heavy Slam, but cheaper and harder hitting than Solar Beam while also giving STAB. It also has the added bonus of buffing your attack by one stage, instead of reducing your stats like Superpower.

For now, the recommendation is to pick up a Master League Gigalith with this exclusive move and run it with Rock Slide should you need to apply some shield pressure. However, be aware that these recommendations will likely change once we have the final numbers set in, well, rock.

What do shiny Roggenrola, Boldore and Gigalith look like?

Community Days like this one always divide the Pokémon Go community, as the shiny form of Roggenrola was released on August 14th 2020, as part of the Unova Week event. Still, we're not in the camp that says Community Day should only be about new shinies; we'll gladly take the opportunity to pick up a shiny Roggenrola!

That's because the opportunity to catch a shiny form of the highlighted Pokémon is one of the biggest draws of any Community Day event. This is thanks to the increased shiny rate for the event's highlighted Pokémon, combined with how catching Pokémon of the same type naturally increases said rate, making it easier to encounter shinies.

To find a shiny Pokémon, you need to either start a catch encounter with a Pokémon in the wild or earn said encounter by completing an activity like a raid. From there, it's easy to see if you've encountered a shiny Pokémon due to its alternative colouring, the sparkles which shine when the encounter begins and the shiny icon next to the Pokémon's name.

So, while these shinies have been available for a while, their relative rarity in the spawn pool and how cool shiny Gigalith looks, means that many people will still be looking for a perfect shiny on Community Day.

Below you can see shiny Roggenrola, Boldore and Gigalith alongside their regular non-shiny appearances:

Roggenrola family with shiny comparisons.

As you can see, all three take on a cool purple, rather than the usual navy, with Roggenrola's accent colour being gray instead of brown, but Boldore and Gigalith taking on a beautiful turquoise instead of red.

If you want to evolve shiny Roggenrola, we recommend waiting until after the event, where you will have until five hours (until 10pm local time) to evolve and gain the exclusive move. This way you'll have ample time to, hopefully, catch a couple of shiny Roggenrolas, along with enough candy to evolve them, without having to worry about sorting through your collection at the same time. Remember, it's a good idea to check your shiny Roggenrola's stats, because it might have perfect IVs — making it even better for battle!

Evolving a shiny Roggenrola will add a shiny Boldore and, if you complete the evolution line, shiny Gigalith to your collection. If you do fully evolve a shiny Roggenrola during the event hours, the resulting shiny Gigalith will know Meteor Beam - the brand-new rock-type exclusive Charged attack for this Community Day.

Hope you enjoy Roggenrola's Community Day, and good luck finding a perfect shiny!