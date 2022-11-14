If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sega hiring Sonic lore manager to ensure universe "more meaningfully connected"

Across games, animation, comics, and more.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
sonic origins key art

Sega is hiring for an associate manager of Sonic lore to make the hedgehog's universe "more meaningfully connected".

A week ago, a job listing was posted by Sega for a role designed to "support the growing needs of our lore team" across multiple forms of media.

The lucky employee will be "immersed in the organising and shaping of Sonic lore, canon, characters, and universes, helping to bring consistency, connectivity, and creativity to all things Sonic across various forms of media including games, animation, comics, and more."

Watch on YouTube
Sonic Frontiers - The DF Tech Review - Every Version Tested - PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Switch!

Sonic community manager Katie Chrzanowski has also given further details on the role.

"In the past few years, we've been looking at the entire universe of Sonic and how things tie together canonically for the future," she said.

"Sega put together a small team of us internally... we're working on making the universe and stories more meaningfully connected."

There are already examples of this work in action, such as the animations in Sonic Origins and the prologue animation for Sonic Frontiers.

Chrzanowski also said this is more of a managerial role, something the job description backs up. And if you're hoping to apply, note that while it's remote you'll need to commute to Burbank California from next year.

Perhaps, with this role in place, we'll finally find out more about Sonic and Amy's relationship - cut dialogue from Sonic Frontiers implies that Sonic may be in love with Amy after all.

The new game has certainly got off to a good start on Steam and there are already some amusing mods to download on PC.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch