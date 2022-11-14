If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sonic Frontiers cut dialogue suggests he may love Amy after all

Starfall lovers.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Sonic face close up

Cut dialogue from Sonic Frontiers suggests that Sonic might have feelings for Amy all along.

Amy was first introduced to the series in Sonic The Hedgehog CD as a love interest, but their relationship was always implied to be unrequited. Sonic is far too busy going really fast to have a relationship.

But YouTuber Faz Faz has discovered unused dialogue in the game's files in which Sonic ponders their relationship, spotted by TheGamer.

Watch on YouTube
Sonic Frontiers - The DF Tech Review - Every Version Tested - PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Switch!

Some lines suggest how worried Sonic is about finding Amy, which could just be him looking to help a friend.

In one line, though, he daydreams about showing Amy certain areas because "she'll love it", while in another he wishes the two of them were "sharing an umbrella".

Later he admits: "Amy... I should've made up my mind sooner." It's as if he should've professed his love before she was captured at the start of the game.

Fans have long believed the two were in love, but this is the closest we've come to an admittance of feelings from Sonic himself.

Sonic talks about Amy - Sonic Frontiers

Other unused lines suggest the story may have seen Sonic losing his memory. Minor story spoilers follow.

As Sonic rescues his friends in each world, he absorbs some of the red energy that imprisoned them. Unused dialogue suggests this may have caused memory loss.

"Hard to focus... gotta keep going", says Sonic. "I know I'm moving... I can't feel it!" he continues. "I'm so cold now... numb."

Later he says "My name is... my name is?", suggesting he's forgotten himself and his friends.

It seems this story may have been scrapped during development, but the lines still exist in the game.

The game's director Morio Kishimoto has said that the game is a "global playtest" and is "not quite there yet", so expect further updates and tweaks in future.

Sonic is forgetting everyone - Sonic Frontiers

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch