Sonic Frontiers' director says the game "still has a long way to go"

Sonic Frontiers' director, Morio Kishimoto, says the game is a "global playtest" and is "not quite there yet".

In a tweet posted to Twitter and spotted by VGC, Kishimoto intimated that although the team was "relieved" that the game was finally out and in the hands of players, it was "checking the opinions of the critics and everyone" and still had "a long way to go".

"I'm sorry I couldn't contact you because I've been busy since the release date," Kishimoto tweeted to their followers, as translated by Google. "I'm relieved that the release date has arrived and that it seems to have reached everyone safely.

"We are checking the opinions of the critics and everyone. As you pointed out, we still have a long way to go, and we take this seriously as a global playtest," Kishimoto added.

Have you played it yet? In Eurogamer's Sonic Frontiers' review , we said that:

"[W]hether open zone or Cyber Space, there's still no getting around the age-old headache that's plagued every 3D Sonic game: inconsistent physics, where you might suddenly grind to a halt on a boost path, or break out of a spring jump animation and veer off its trajectory.

"There may no longer be a lives system, and the open zones' huge land masses mean at least you're not falling into bottomless pits, but it doesn't make having to redo platforming sections any less irritating."

Sonic Frontieers is out now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.