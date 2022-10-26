If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sonic Frontiers has an official comic prologue

Get a load of this.
Sega has released an official comic as a prologue to the forthcoming Sonic Frontiers.

Called Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence, it gives a little insight into the events leading up to the start of the game as Sonic and friends travel to the Starfall Islands in search of the chaos emeralds.

Part one of the comic was released on Twitter last week; now the second part has been published.

Sonic Frontiers - Combat & Upgrades

Both parts are just a handful of panels long, but they give some extra colour to the plot of Sonic Frontiers - complete with some nods to Sonic Adventure 1.

The cover of the comic is also nicely done.

The official Sonic Twitter account previously stated that a prequel animation is also on the way, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

Sonic Frontiers is due out across all consoles and PC on 8th November. Chris Tapsell got chatting to Sonic Team studio head Takashi Iizuka at Gamescom about what the essence of Sonic really means.

