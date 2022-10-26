Sonic Frontiers has an official comic prologue

Sega has released an official comic as a prologue to the forthcoming Sonic Frontiers.

Called Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence, it gives a little insight into the events leading up to the start of the game as Sonic and friends travel to the Starfall Islands in search of the chaos emeralds.

Part one of the comic was released on Twitter last week; now the second part has been published.

Both parts are just a handful of panels long, but they give some extra colour to the plot of Sonic Frontiers - complete with some nods to Sonic Adventure 1.

Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence Part 1



The team goes up to bat against Eggman, but not everything is as it seems. pic.twitter.com/FZVWi27U7s — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) October 18, 2022

Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence Part 2



Dr. Eggman is up to his most diabolical plan yet! Will Sonic & friends make it to the Starfall Islands in time to stop him? pic.twitter.com/FhD0PJ6WqF — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) October 25, 2022

The cover of the comic is also nicely done.

The official Sonic Twitter account previously stated that a prequel animation is also on the way, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

Just to be clear, there's a prequel comic AND a prequel animation coming soon! — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) October 14, 2022

Sonic Frontiers is due out across all consoles and PC on 8th November. Chris Tapsell got chatting to Sonic Team studio head Takashi Iizuka at Gamescom about what the essence of Sonic really means.