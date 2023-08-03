Resident Evil 2 remake is now the best-selling game in the series

Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 2 is now the best-selling game in the horror series.

The company has updated its list of Platinum Titles, those selling over a million units, following its latest financial report last week.

For a long time, Resident Evil 7 was the top Resident Evil game but it's now been overtaken - Resident Evil 2 remake has sold 12.60m units, to Resident Evil 7's 12.40m units.

Resident Evil 2 Story Trailer - Ada Wong Reveal.

Cumulatively, Resident Evil remains Capcom's top franchise with 146m units sold across all games.

However, Monster Hunter World remains the company's best-selling game with 19.00m units. It's followed by Monster Hunter Rise at 13.20m units.

Capcom's more recent remake, Resident Evil 4, has sold 4.90m units, and is the fifteenth game on the Platinum list. That's higher than the HD re-release of the original game, which sold 3.00m units and is at 32 on the list.

Street Fighter 6, released in June, has sold almost 2m units and sits at 59 on the list, but expect that to rise.

Next for Resident Evil fans is the VR mode coming to Resident Evil 4. Fans are still hoping for the Separate Ways DLC to be ported over too.