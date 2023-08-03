If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Resident Evil 2 remake is now the best-selling game in the series

The Leon share of sales.

Leon and Claire from Resident Evil 2 remake
Image credit: Capcom
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 2 is now the best-selling game in the horror series.

The company has updated its list of Platinum Titles, those selling over a million units, following its latest financial report last week.

For a long time, Resident Evil 7 was the top Resident Evil game but it's now been overtaken - Resident Evil 2 remake has sold 12.60m units, to Resident Evil 7's 12.40m units.

Resident Evil 2 Story Trailer - Ada Wong Reveal.

Cumulatively, Resident Evil remains Capcom's top franchise with 146m units sold across all games.

However, Monster Hunter World remains the company's best-selling game with 19.00m units. It's followed by Monster Hunter Rise at 13.20m units.

Capcom's more recent remake, Resident Evil 4, has sold 4.90m units, and is the fifteenth game on the Platinum list. That's higher than the HD re-release of the original game, which sold 3.00m units and is at 32 on the list.

Street Fighter 6, released in June, has sold almost 2m units and sits at 59 on the list, but expect that to rise.

Next for Resident Evil fans is the VR mode coming to Resident Evil 4. Fans are still hoping for the Separate Ways DLC to be ported over too.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch