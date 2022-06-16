Capcom reactivates previous versions of Resident Evil PC games after "overwhelming community response"

Capcom has reactivated the previous versions of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 on PC, following player feedback.

After the Capcom showcase, the publisher released a free upgrade across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, adding in ray-tracing, 4K support, and 3D audio.

However, on PC the new version had increased minimum system requirements and was unable to revert back to the previous version, locking some players out of the game. This has now been reactivated.

"Due to overwhelming community response, we've reactivated the previous version that does not include ray tracing and enhanced 3D audio. Both enhanced and previous versions will be made available going forward," said Capcom in a Steam post.

The post includes instructions on how to roll back to the previous version.

It seems like the original upgrade path was something of an oversight and Capcom has been quick to ensure its games are available to all on PC.

However, if you own Resident Evil 7 via PS Plus, that free upgrade is still not available for free.