Resident Evil 2 Remake mod returns to creepy fixed camera and tank controls

If you were hoping for more of a classic experience in Resident Evil 2 Remake, then here's the mod for you.

Created by alphaZomega and uploaded to NexusMods, the RE2R Classic mod allows fans to play the game with fixed camera angles and tank controls like it's 1998 but prettier.

The remake notably used an over-the-shoulder camera view popularised by the original Resident Evil 4, but some fans of the original may have missed its fixed camera.

Resident Evil 2 Story Trailer - Ada Wong Reveal - PS4, Xbox One, PC Resident Evil 2 Story Trailer - Ada Wong Reveal

This mod uses 1700 fixed cameras carefully placed around the game environments to ensure it can be completed in full.

It also reverts to tank-style controls, originally used to ensure a clear sense of direction through shifting camera angles. The controls are customisable in the mod's options.

Other tweaks have been made to ensure the mod feels authentic and playable, including auto-aim, laser sights for all weapons, and visual changes to make certain less visible items flash. There's also a 'bend camera to enemy' feature to help with off-screen enemies.

What's more, the editor alphaZomega used to create the camera angles is included in the mod menu so players can further tweak the game to their liking.

It all looks pretty spectacular if you're a big fan of the original. Check out the screenshots below.

Image credit: alphaZomega

Streamers have jumped on the mod too, including Suzi Hunter and Residence of Evil who have both shared their playthroughs.

Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 2 released back in 2019 and was hugely successful - in fact, it's the highest selling game in the Resident Evil series.