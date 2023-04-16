If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Capcom quietly removes raytracing from Resident 2 and 3 Remakes

Ray of the dead.

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Capcom has quietly removed raytracing from the Steam versions of both the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes.

Right now, no-one's entirely sure why the feature has been removed, but whilst "they are still DirectX 12", raytracing has disappeared - as has Dolby Atmos for the third remake, too.

The issue came to light when u/pmc64 popped up on the PC Gaming subreddit to say that "Capcom removed raytracing" from both games overnight, whilst someone else brought it to everyone's attention on the Resident Evil 3 Steam community around the same time.

"I just looked at the graphics settings and its just gone and I am running the DX12 Version of the game so that's not the issue," DendeThe1st said, only for scores of other players to confirm that they too have had the option removed (thanks, TheGamer).

Capcom removed raytracing from Resident Evil 2 and 3.
by u/pmc64 in pcgaming

Without formal word from Capcom that the feature has been removed, there's no formal word on when it'll be addressed, either, and community is split between this being a deliberate act or an accidental one. As always, we'll come back to you just as soon as we know more.

Resident Evil 4 Remake voice actor, Lily Gao, recently closed her Instagram account to comments after receiving thousands of messages from players criticising her performance as Ada Wong.

Gao – who had excitedly shared several posts talking about the role – has now deactivated replies and hidden all but one of her posts from public view after vitriolic so-called Resident Evil fans flooded her mentions.

Capcom has added microtransactions to Resident Evil 4 Remake two weeks after the action horror was released.

