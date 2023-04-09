Surprise! Resident Evil 4 Remake has microtransactions now

Capcom has added microtransactions to Resident Evil 4 Remake two weeks after the action horror was released.

The premium content - added alongside the much-anticipated, and free, Mercenaries DLC mode - has been introduced to give players "access to a weapon's exclusive upgrade at any time".

Watch on YouTube Resident Evil 4 Remake Review - SPOILER FREE RESIDENT EVIL 4 REVIEW

Although there's been no formal word from Capcom that the microtransactions were coming, 11 £2.49 "Exclusive Upgrade Tickets" popped up on digital storefronts just before the weekend.

"To gun enthusiasts, knife collectors, and lovers of weapons of any and all kinds: here's your ticket to the gun show!" the MTX's blurb explains. "Specifically a ticket to be redeemed at the Merchant's shop.

"With this, you'll have access to a weapon's exclusive upgrade at any time, regardless of the weapon's level. Not only that, but once unlocked, the upgrade itself is free of charge!"

If you fancy buying it, the ticket will be added to the Treasures menu.

Resident Evil 4 Remake voice actor, Lily Gao, recently closed her Instagram account to comments after receiving thousands of messages from players criticising her performance as Ada Wong.

Gao – who had excitedly shared several posts talking about the role – has now deactivated replies and hidden all but one of her posts from public view after vitriolic so-called Resident Evil fans flooded her mentions.

Capcom has announced its Resident Evil 4 Remake has already sold over 3m copies in its first two days after release. It said the title was "off to a solid start", although Capcom recently issued a warning to Resident Evil 4 Remake players to "be aware of a rare but critical progress bug".