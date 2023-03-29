If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Resident Evil 4 Remake has already sold over 3m copies

"Off to a solid start."

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Capcom has announced its Resident Evil 4 Remake has already sold over 3m copies in its first two days after release.

It said the title was "off to a solid start".

Sales are an improvement over other recent releases in the series, with Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 2 Remake both selling over 3m units in their initial four days of release.

Watch on YouTube
Resident Evil 4 Remake - DF Tech Review - A Classic Reborn?

As a result, Capcom announced the Resident Evil series now exceeds 135m units sold since 1996.

Resident Evil 4 Remake has had a killer start on Steam in particular, setting a new franchise record of concurrent players. Since launch day, it's set a record of an impressive 168,191 concurrent players, according to Steamdb.

For further context, Capcom regularly updates is Platinum Titles - those that sell over a million copies.

While Monster Hunter games have risen to the top, Resident Evil 7 biohazard is the top selling game in the series at 11.70m units sold. That's followed by Resident Evil 2 with 11.20m units sold.

With its current rate of popularity, we can surely expect Resident Evil 4 Remake to join those in the top ten.

Aoife described the game as "as good as remakes get" in her Resident Evil 4 Remake review.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch