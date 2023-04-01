If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Resident Evil 4 Remake has a progress-breaking bug - here's how to mitigate it until a fix arrives

"We're working on a fix and apologise for any inconvenience."

Capcom has issued a warning to Resident Evil 4 Remake players to "be aware of a rare but critical progress bug".

Whilst the problem will "only occur under very specific circumstances", the team said that it was working on a fix and apologised for any inconvenience.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Review - SPOILER FREE RESIDENT EVIL 4 REVIEW

The bug - which currently affects all platforms - prevents progress "when performing certain actions in a specific area".

"A cutscene will play at the beginning of chapter 12, after which the player will receive a key item," Capcom explains via a tweet shared on the game's official Twitter account, in a spoiler-free message.

"Please reframe from attacking with the knife until the notification for obtaining this item is displayed in the upper right of the screen.

"After obtaining this key item, it will appear in the Key Items & Treasures menu in the attaché case," the statement continues. "If it has not appeared, please reload saved data from before the start of Chapter 12."

The statement ends with an apology and a promise that the team intends to "fix this issue in a future update". The team appears confident that players will be able to progress "even with the saved data where the error previously occurred".

As yet, there's no word on when this update will roll out, but as always, we'll keep you posted.

Capcom has announced its Resident Evil 4 Remake has already sold over 3m copies in its first two days after release. It said the title was "off to a solid start".

Sales are an improvement over other recent releases in the series, with Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 2 Remake both selling over 3m units in their initial four days of release.

Eurogamer.net Merch