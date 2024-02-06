Resident Evil 3 remake one of three leaked Xbox Game Pass titles for February

Three upcoming games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month have leaked.

These are Resident Evil 3 (2020), PlateUp! and Madden NFL 24 via EA Play.

These leaks come from the ever-reliable billbil-kun of Deallabs, which has a track record of being accurate when it comes to this sort of thing. It is likely that Microsoft itself will release the full list either later today or very soon. We will update you when we know more.

5 Things We Loved About Resident Evil 3 Remake & 1 Thing We Didn't - Resident Evil 3 Remake Review 5 Things We Loved About Resident Evil 3 Remake & 1 Thing We Didn't - Resident Evil 3 Remake Review.

As for those games, Resident Evil 3's 2020 remake is a particular highlight. This game sees Jill Valentine doing her utmost to avoid being caught by Nemesis T-Type with a little bit of help from Carlos Oliveira. If this leak does indeed turn out to be accurate, you will be able to spend Valentine's Day with Resident Evil's own Valentine. Aww.

The arrival of Resident Evil 3 will compliment last month's Resident Evil 2 Game Pass addition. You can listen to our video team's thoughts on Resident Evil 3 in the video above.

Madden NFL 24, meanwhile, continues on with the yearly tradition of the American Football series by putting players on the field without ever having to leave the house.

Last up is Plate Up! from developer It's Happening. This release promises plenty of culinary chaos as players cook up and serve a variety of dishes with permanent roguelite progression.

Has anything taken your fancy?

