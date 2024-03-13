Resident Evil 3 remake headlines PlayStation Plus Extra's games for March

Sony has revealed the games joining its PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogue in March, with Capcom's Resident Evil 3 remake and Firaxis' stellar superhero strategy game Marvel's Midnight Suns leading the charge.

Marvel's Midnight Suns, available for both PlayStation 4 and PS5, pits players against the forces of Lilith, Mother of Demons, with some welcome help from an extensive superhero roster. It combines turn-based strategy action with surprisingly enjoyable relationship-building interludes, somewhat similar to Fire Emblem, and is very good indeed.

5 Things We Loved About Resident Evil 3 Remake & 1 Thing We Didn't - Resident Evil 3 Remake Review Five things the Eurogamer video team loved about the Resident Evil 3 remake and one thing they didn't.

Also good is Capcom's Resident Evil 3 remake (for PS4 and PS5), which spruces up the 1999 survival horror - albeit not to quite the same impressive degree as the Resident Evil 2 remake - delivering a rollicking trip through Raccoon City as the monstrous Nemesis pursues Jill Valentine and co. It's joined by Lego DC Supervillains for PS4 - an open-world action romp that features the likes of The Joker, Harley Quinn, and other members of the Injustice League - with the full PlayStation Plus Extra line-up as follows:

PlayStation Plus Extra games for March

Resident Evil 3 remake (PS5, PS4)

Marvel's Midnight Suns (PS5, PS4)

Lego DC Supervillains (PS4)

Blood Bowl 3 (PS4, PS5)

Super Neptunia RPG (PS4)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS5)

Mystic Pillars: Remastered (PS5)

Blood Bowl 3 is all about the fantasy football action, then there's side-scrolling role-playing in Super Neptunia RPG, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and Mystic Pillars: Remastered - a puzzle game inspired by the traditional Indian board game Ali Guli Mane.

And that's not quite everything for March; subscribers to PlayStation Plus' Premium tier also get a number of additions to the Classics catalogue: PSP action-platformer Jak and Daxter - The Lost Frontier, PS1 snowboarding racer Cool Boarders, and PSP hunting action game Gods Eater Burst, all of which are playable on PS4 and PS5. Expect everything above to arrive on Tuesday, 19th March.

PlayStation Plus Premium games for March