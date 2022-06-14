Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 minimum requirements raised on PC following new patch

Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 minimum requirements raised on PC following new patchUpgrade cannot be reverted.
Capcom has amended its minimum requirements on PC for the newly upgraded Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7.
The free upgrades, released after the Capcom showcase, are across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and include ray-tracing, 4K support, higher framerates, and 3D audio.
However, the minimum requirements on PC have been raised and Capcom notes that "once the upgrade patch has been applied, the game cannot be restored to the previous version even if the game is uninstalled."
The requirements are the same on PC for all three games, as follows:
OS
Before：Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-Bit Required)
After：Windows 10 (64-Bit Required)
DirectX
Before：Version 11
After：Version 12
Graphics
Before： Nvidia GeForce GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260x
After： Nvidia GeForce GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 460
The patch notes also explain how to toggle off automatic updates, if your PC doesn't meet the minimum requirements for the upgrade.
Also shown at the Capcom Showcase were new gameplay of the Resident Evil 4 remake and DLC for Resident Evil Village.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.