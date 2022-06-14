If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 minimum requirements raised on PC following new patch

Upgrade cannot be reverted.
Capcom has amended its minimum requirements on PC for the newly upgraded Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7.

The free upgrades, released after the Capcom showcase, are across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and include ray-tracing, 4K support, higher framerates, and 3D audio.

However, the minimum requirements on PC have been raised and Capcom notes that "once the upgrade patch has been applied, the game cannot be restored to the previous version even if the game is uninstalled."

Watch on YouTube

The requirements are the same on PC for all three games, as follows:

OS

Before：Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-Bit Required)

After：Windows 10 (64-Bit Required)

DirectX

Before：Version 11

After：Version 12

Graphics

Before： Nvidia GeForce GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260x

After： Nvidia GeForce GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 460

The patch notes also explain how to toggle off automatic updates, if your PC doesn't meet the minimum requirements for the upgrade.

Also shown at the Capcom Showcase were new gameplay of the Resident Evil 4 remake and DLC for Resident Evil Village.

