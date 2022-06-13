First glimpse of Resident Evil 4 remake gameplay

Tonight brought our first - very brief - glimpse of gameplay from the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake, as part of Capcom's not-E3 Showcase.

Still, even this brief snippet was intriguing.

"The experience of being attacked by hordes of crazed ganado is truly an iconic moment from Resident Evil," director Yasuhiro Anpo said, as we saw Leon sneaking around what looks like an early section from the game.

Head to the 58:05 mark for the new Resident Evil 4 remake footage section.

"In order to truly bring out the concept of 'terror of people controlled by madness', the ganado have been completely redesigned."

As you'd expect, Resident Evil 4's iconic over-the-shoulder camera is once again in place.

Fans of the original will note how this early section (Leon still has his jacket) now takes place in much darker surroundings compared to the original.

"Leon arrives at a dense and dangerous forest," producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi explained. "We want to nail the feeling of loneliness and fear of not knowing what lies ahead, even more so than the original. Of course, there will also be thrilling battles!"

One shot saw Leon ducking to crouch under some obstacles, before reaching what looked like it could be the first house where he is initially attacked.

Resident Evil 4 is in development for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S and launches 24th March 2023. It follows the launch of Resident Evil Village's Winter Expansion and the long-delayed arrival of multiplayer thing Resident Evil Re:Verse.