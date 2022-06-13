If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 updates for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S out today

4K support, raytracing, and more.
Matt Wales
Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

We knew they were coming, but Capcom has announced its PS5 and Xbox Series X/S spruce-ups of Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 will launch today, 13th June.

All three titles - which is to say, the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, plus Resident Evil 7 - will feature support for 4K resolution, "high" framerates, ray tracing, and 3D audio.

Players yet to experience the games will be able to purchase the newly updated Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions from their respective stores, but existing owners on Xbox One and PS4 can grab the updates relevant to their platform at no additional cost. Saves will also transfer.

Watch on YouTube
Resident Evil 7, 2, 3 - Next-gen Launch Trailer.

News of Capcom's previously promised current-gen upgrades arrives alongside a host of additional announcements relating to the long-running Resident Evil series.

These include an October release date for Resident Evil Village's multiplayer spin-off Re:Verse, plus the exciting (if not entirely surprising) news that players will soon be able to step into the shoes of fan-favourite Village character Lady Dimitrescu.

Matt Wales

Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

