Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 updates for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S out today

Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 updates for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S out today4K support, raytracing, and more.
We knew they were coming, but Capcom has announced its PS5 and Xbox Series X/S spruce-ups of Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 will launch today, 13th June.
All three titles - which is to say, the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, plus Resident Evil 7 - will feature support for 4K resolution, "high" framerates, ray tracing, and 3D audio.
Players yet to experience the games will be able to purchase the newly updated Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions from their respective stores, but existing owners on Xbox One and PS4 can grab the updates relevant to their platform at no additional cost. Saves will also transfer.
News of Capcom's previously promised current-gen upgrades arrives alongside a host of additional announcements relating to the long-running Resident Evil series.
These include an October release date for Resident Evil Village's multiplayer spin-off Re:Verse, plus the exciting (if not entirely surprising) news that players will soon be able to step into the shoes of fan-favourite Village character Lady Dimitrescu.
