Capcom casually announces next Resident Evil game from Resident Evil 7 director

Capcom has announced the next (and long-rumoured) entry in the Resident Evil series is now in development.

The news was shared during Capcom's NEXT broadcast last night, in an oh so casual way. "We're making a new Resident Evil," said Resident Evil 7: Biohazard director Koshi Nakanishi, essentially confirming he will be helming development on the next game.

"It was really difficult to figure out what to do after [Resident Evil] 7. But I found it, and to be honest it feels substantial."

Nakanishi was unable to share any further details on the next Resident Evil game during the broadcast, but said "I hope you're excited for the day I can".

Along with his work on Resident Evil 7, Nakanishi has previously served as lead designer on Resident Evil 5, as well as being director on both Mercenaries 3D and the first Resident Evil Revelations game.

There has long been speculation and hearsay regarding a Resident Evil 9 reveal of some description, but other than last night's brief tease from Nakanishi, Capcom has been playing its cards close to its chest. Nakanishi didn't even specify he was talking about Resident Evil 9, although it is fair to assume he was.

Other Resident Evil projects said to be in the pipeline include remakes of both Resident Evil Zero and Resident Evil: Code Veronica.

Elsewhere during last night's broadcast, Capcom gave us our first proper look at its Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. This particular game is currently slated to launch digitally across Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on 19th September, with a physical release set to follow.