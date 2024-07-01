Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster's spruced up zombie mall slaughter gets digital release in September

Following last week's briskest of teases, Capcom has properly unveiled Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - which is bringing its spruced up zombies-in-a-mall action to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on 19th September, with a physical release to follow.

Capcom's Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster revisits the original 2006 game - in which players, as photojournalist Frank West, have three in-game days to investigate Colorado's sprawling, zombie-infested Willamette Parkview Mall - giving its slapstick action a new lick of paint.

It retains the same maximalist approach to zombie hordes and the same anything-goes approach to weaponry, but features upgraded visuals, quality of life improvements, and more. On the graphics front, Capcom's Deluxe Remaster adds enhanced character models and "evolved" mall designs featuring real-time lighting and shadow effects - giving locations a different appearance depending on the time of days. It also supports 4K resolutions at 60fps.

As far as other improvements go, there are adjustments to make controlling Frank more intuitive - players can now move while aiming, for instance - plus enhanced NPC behaviour, an auto-save feature, and a 'fine tuned' interface. Capcom says its goal with the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is to keep the core "unchanged" but improve on the user experience.

And if that's got you salivating at the prospect of chaotic zombie carnage, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will be available in two digital editions when it launches for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam on 19th September. There's the £39.99 Standard Edition, plus a £49.99 Digital Deluxe edition (yes, Capcom is releasing a Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Deluxe Edition), which includes 17 costumes for Frank and 17 additional mall music tracks.

Capcom has also announced a pre-order bonus, with those willing to cough up for the game ahead of release getting the Dead Rising Original Pack, adding three costumes for Frank - Frank West 2006, Dead Rising 2's Chuck Green, and the Willamette Parkview Mall Bee - plus three mall tunes. A Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster physical edition arrives in November.