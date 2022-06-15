PSA: That free upgrade for Resident Evil 7 Biohazard isn't free for PS Plus Collection users

Capcom announced its PS5 and Xbox Series X/S spruce-ups of Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 as part of its showcase earlier this week. At the time of this announcement, Capcom revealed those yet to experience the games will be able to purchase the newly updated Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions from their respective stores, but existing owners on Xbox One and PS4 would be able to grab the updates relevant to their platform at no additional cost.

However, it now transpires this is not the case for those who got their hands on Resident Evil 7 through the PlayStation Plus Collection (something that is exclusive to the PS5).

Watch on YouTube Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7 biohazard are coming to new-generation consoles.

Instead, those who have been playing the game via the PS Plus Collection but also want to experience the game with its 4K resolution, "high" framerates, ray tracing, and 3D audio will need to purchase the game separately (via IGN).

This is not the only bone of contention among Resi players right now. It was also revealed that Capcom has raised the minimum requirements on PC for its newly upgraded games, and "once the upgrade patch has been applied, the game cannot be restored to the previous version even if the game is uninstalled."

Elsewhere during Capcom's showcase, we got news that Resident Evil Village will get its long-awaited DLC this October.

The Winter's Expansion DLC will bring three new additions to the base game: The Mercenaries: Additional Orders mode, a third-person mode for the main game and the story-based expansion Shadows of Rose.

As well as this, those eager to try out the multiplayer spin-off from Resident Evil Village, Re:Verse, will be able to do so on 28th October.