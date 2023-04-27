If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and more join GeForce Now library

Mamma Mia.

Nine more games have been added to GeForce Now's cloud gaming library, including one of my personal favourites, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard.

Fellow Resident Evil titles Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 (including Resident Evil Resistance), both in remake form, have also made their way into Nvidia's library this week.

Watch on YouTube
Resident Evil 7 "Welcome Home" trailer.

"Survive against hordes of flesh-eating zombies and other bio-organic creatures created by the sinister Umbrella Corporation in these celebrated - and terrifying - Resident Evil games," the press release on the games' GeForce Now debut reads.

"With RTX ON and high dynamic range, Ultimate and Priority members will also experience the most realistic lighting and deepest shadows. Bonus points for streaming with the lights off for an even more immersive experience."

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Claire. Image via Nvidia.

These Resident Evil titles will also be joined in the library by six other games.

Here's this week's full list of fresh GeForce Now games, which includes several new releases:

  • Shadows of Doubt (new release on Steam, 24th April)
  • Afterimage (new release on Steam, 24th April)
  • Roots of Pacha (New release on Steam, 25th April)
  • Bramble: The Mountain King (new release on Steam, 27th April)
  • The Swordsmen X: Survival (new release on Steam, 27th April)
  • Poker Club (free on Epic Games Store, 27th April)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Steam)
  • Resident Evil 3 (Steam)
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Steam)

In addition to these new library titles, there are also some new RTX 4080 servers in Miami, Portland and Stockholm, to increase performance in more regions.

