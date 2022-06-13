Everything revealed in the Capcom showcase

Fresh from revealing Guile gameplay for Street Fighter 6 during Summer Game Fest (and letting our Martin go hands-on with the promising fighter), Capcom held a video showcase to big up the bits and bobs it has in the works, and it was jam packed with new trailers, gameplay reveals and a bit of a troll move (sorry, Dragon's Dogma fans). In case you missed, here's everything Capcom revealed during its showcase.

Capcom kicked the show off with a new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise expansion Sunbreak, which launches 30th June. The video bigged up the return of the jungle region, Espinas from the Monster Hunter Frontier series, and Gore Magala, the flagship monster from Monster Hunter 4.

Surprise! A Sunbreak demo launches on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch tomorrow, 14th June. There are a raft of title updates planned for Monster Hunter Rise after the Sunbreak expansion comes out, too.

Moving on, and after a brief mention of Street Fighter 6, Capcom showed a trailer for Capcom Fighting Collection, due out 24th June 2022, and a trailer for Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, due out 22nd July 2022.

Capcom then provided an update on Exoprimal, the co-op action game in which you fight loads of dinosaurs while wearing exosuits. Here's the new trailer:

Capcom issued a message about Dragon's Dogma, which fans are desperate to see a sequel to. Director Hideaki Itsuno did not announce a sequel (boo!), instead preferring to announce the upcoming release of a video celebrating the game's 10 year anniversary on 16th June. Perhaps Capcom will announce the sequel then?

Capcom quickly moved on to the long-awaited DLC for Resident Evil Village. There are three main parts: the Shadows of Rose story DLC (in which you play Rose entirely in third-person), additional quests for The Mercenaries mode, and a new third-person mode for Ethan in the main story. It all comes out 28th October. RE:Verse also re-launches then.

Sticking with Resident Evil, Capcom showed off Resident Evil 4 remake gameplay for the first time. It launches 24th March 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

More Resident Evil! There's a next-gen update for Resident Evil 7 and the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes - and it's out today!

And that's all she wrote. Short and sweet from Capcom, but very much as expected. Sorry, no Dragon's Dogma 2! What did you think? Anything take your fancy?