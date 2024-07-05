Seasonal content for dino-shooter Exoprimal coming to an end

A little less than a year since its debut, seasonal content for Capcom's dino shooter Exoprimal has come to an end. Or, as our Tom just said, it looks like it failed to meteor expectations, and is now set for extinction.

"With the release of Title Update 4, all planned Exoprimal seasonal content is now complete," Capcom announced earlier today.

This now means at the end of season four on 11th July, season one will make a return.

"From there, a new season will begin on the first of each month," Capcom said, meaning we will see a seasonal cycle begin (see image below). "In addition, Season Passes 1-3 will be available for sale again. This will allow players to obtain items from all seasons."

Capcom assured its players all of Exoprimal's gameplay modes will remain available. "This includes the main Dino Survival mode, as well as endgame content such as Savage Gauntlet and Time Loop Rebellion," it said today.

"If you're playing alone or match with only a few other players, Bots (AI-controlled Exofighters) will still be added so that you can fully enjoy the Hammerheads' story and reach the ending."

We called the shooter a "surprisingly rich blend of dino-killing and team vs team" in Eurogamer's Exoprimal review.

"While crafted from familiar pieces, Capcom's latest shooter is an enjoyable combination of mechs, dinosaurs and general silliness," wrote Edwin last July. He awarded it three out of five stars.

I now just wonder if we will ever hear anything more on Dino Crisis. Capcom did share that picture of a bloody dinosaur foot earlier this week...