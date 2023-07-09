Exoprimal's team shooter won't have cross-platform party chat at launch

Capcom has confirmed that cross-platform party chat will not be available at launch for its upcoming team shooter, Exoprimal.

In a series of tweets, the developer/publisher revealed that whilst it was "investigating ways to allow you to play together with your friends on other platforms", "this may take some time".

"We've seen the Exoprimal community discussions happening regarding the ability to create parties between players on different platforms, and would like to clarify the game's feature set around this at launch," the team explained via its official social media channels.

"On day one, Exoprimal will support cross-platform matchmaking, but party creation will be specific to each platform ecosystem."

The statement then confirms which platforms will be able to party chat with others:

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows players

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players

Steam players

"We are investigating ways to allow you to play together with your friends on other platforms, but this may take some time," the statement added. "On top of that, we’ll soon be sharing the full Title Update roadmap with you!

"As always, we greatly appreciate your thoughts and feedback. Thank you for taking the time to share them with us. See you in the wargames!"

If it's weird crossovers you want, Street Fighter robots will be smashing against killer dinos in Capcom's newly announced Exoprimal collaboration later this year.

Capcom has so far confirmed two Street Fighter characters making the jump to Exoprimal: a decidedly shiny robo Ryu and an equally glistening Guile, who arrives with his iconic hairdo in check, despite being made out of metal.

Exoprimal is Capcom's new squad-based multiplayer shooter, in which teams of five take on hordes of dinosaurs in mech-style armour known as Exosuits. It's set to release on 14th July, including day one on Game Pass.