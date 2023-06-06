If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Capcom Showcase confirmed, date set for next week

Is it time for Resi 4 Separate Ways?

News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-chief
Published on

Capcom has announced its own summer game reveal event, to take place next Monday, 12th June at 11pm UK time.

The livestream will run for "roughly 36 minutes", Capcom has said, and features "news and updates on our latest games".

No specific titles are mentioned, but it seems likely we'll see more of dinosaur shooting game Exoprimal (which is out next month) and perhaps a bit of Dragon's Dogma 2 (which we got a glimpse of last month at Sony's PlayStation Showcase).

Resident Evil 4's Mercenaries Mode.

For Resident Evil fans, hopes are high that Capcom will confirm the widely-expected Separate Ways expansion for its excellent Resi 4 Remake.

In the original Resi 4, Separate Ways acted as a smaller, sister campaign to the main game starring fan-favourite Ada Wong, showing what she and her grapple gun got up to when not crossing paths with Leon.

What else could we see? Perhaps this is where we finally get an update on Pragmata, that odd-looking game with a young girl and an astronaut which Capcom delayed back in 2021?

Capcom's mysterious Pragmata.

Capcom's Showcase adds to an already-busy week of announcements set to kick off this Thursday, with Summer Games Fest 2023. Livestreams from Xbox and Ubisoft will then follow over the next few days. For more on all that, and what's happening when, check out Eurogamer's Summer Game Fest 2023 schedule guide.

