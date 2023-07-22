Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Exoprimal gets an all-new end-game PvE mode next week

Dino-mite.

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

There's a new end-game mode, maps, exosuits, and "Capcom collabs" on the way to Exoprimal.

In an update posted to Steam, Capcom confirmed that free Title Update 1 is set to release on 16th August, complete with 10 new Alpha Variant exosuits, "one for each current suit".

Let's Play Exoprimal - DINOSAUR DESTRUCTION! Exoprimal Xbox Gameplay (Exoprimal Xbox Game Pass).

After thanking players for their "amazing support, passion, and feedback since launch", the Exoprimal community team confirmed that Title Update 1 would release on 16th August, while a second, undated Title Update will feature a new map, new rigs, modules, and a new final mission. A third will include beta variant exosuits and Neo Triceratops.

We've also had it confirmed that at least two Capcom crossover events are on the way – one featuring Street Fighter 6, and the other Monster Hunter. As yet, however, we don't have any firm details or a release date.

As for the new "dynamic mode" coming next week? From 28th July, "veteran" players will be able to team up and take on Savage Gauntlet, which is a separate mode from Dino Survival. Described as a "pure PvE mode", it will put teams to the test "in special rotating weekly missions" once you've completed the story campaign.

"It’s just you, your team of 5 and the dinosaurs," the team teases, revealing that there will be leaderboards. "No rival Exofighters, no dominator. What will determine your success is mastery of your exosuits and your teamwork as you take on endgame content specifically designed with encounters and challenges on the upper end of the difficulty spectrum."

"It's a sight for saur eyes, but not quite enough to make Exoprimal essential," we wrote in the Eurogamer Exoprimal review, in which we awarded the game 3 out of 5 stars.

"There's real cleverness to the PvPvE balance, and to how Leviathan modifies that one, core mode as the game unfolds, but after 15 hours, it still feels like an exercise in reshuffling well-worn pieces. I don't think it earns that blockbuster price tag. As a subscription game, though, Exoprimal is dino-mite."

