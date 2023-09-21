Exoprimal's second season adds new map, final mission, and Chun-Li exosuit skin

Capcom has shared more on Exoprimal's second season.

As part of the studio's Tokyo Game Show presentation, Capcom revealedthe second season of its mech-tastic dino shooter will be going live on 18th October. Players can expect a variety of additions on this date, including a new map known as Ocean Platform.

This offshore oil plant has been converted into a Hi-Xol synthesis facility, with Capcom says will boast "precarious pathways" and a lot of "verticality" for players to negotiate.

Exoprimal – Season two Trailer.

A new final mission will also make its debut as part of this season. This 10-player, two-phase co-op mission is called Escape and requires players to work together to achieve their end goal.

Phase one of the mission brings a massive dinosaur battle that'll see players attempting to "secure" areas on Escape's map. The more areas players successfully secure during this time, the more powerful an exosuit becomes. This will, of course, be beneficial for the mission's second phase, where the 'escape' element of Escape comes in.

When phase two kicks off, players will need to "dive into an escape device" that has landed somewhere on the map, but this won't be as easy as just hopping in. There will be more dinosaurs on the way, and some additional pressure in that the escape pod device will only be open for a short amount of time - so players will need to act swiftly to get themselves and their teammates to safety.

This season also brings two new Exoprimal rigs: The Drone Rig and The Edge Strike. The Drone Rig will "fly forward and explode" when it is deployed, and will blind any dinosaurs unfortunate enough to come into contact with it. The Edge Strike, meanwhile, will fire a blade then teleport the player to its location. It will then do some slashing. Capcom said Edge Strike is both "a movement and attack rig".

Capcom is also introducing a new challenger as part of its upcoming Street Fighter 6 collaboration, in the form of a very fast and high-kicking Chun-Li exosuit skin.

Along with all of the above, Exoprimal players can also expect a range of holiday-themed campaigns and events, with the studio showing off a rather terrifying array of pumpkin headed fighters for Halloween. You can see a little teaser for it all in the video above.

Do you think he saur us? | Image credit: Capcom

Meanwhile, if you're yet to play any Exoprimal yourself, you can check out our review here. On its release, Edwin gave the game 3 out of 5 stars, saying while he doesn't think it earns its "blockbuster price tag. As a subscription game...Exoprimal is dino-mite."