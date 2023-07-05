Grand Theft Auto 5 joins Xbox Game Pass this July

Grand Theft Auto 5 headlines the next wave of games arriving on Xbox Game Pass this month.

The blockbuster game will be available on both console and cloud, with both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S versions available. It's out today.

Exoprimal, Capcom's online dino shooter, is the other major release this month and will be available on day one from 14th July across cloud, console and PC.

Grand Theft Auto 5: Xbox Series S Next-Gen Features Tested - 60FPS, Loading Times and More!Watch on YouTube

Plenty of details on Exoprimal were shared during Capcom's recent Spotlight livestreams, including details of its Survival Pass.

Elsewhere Sword and Fairy: Together Forever is also out today on cloud, console, and PC.

Later in the month, McPixel 3 arrives on 6th July (cloud, console, PC); and Common'hood (cloud, console, PC) and Insurgency: Sandstorm (PC) arrive on 11th July.

Lastly, factory-builder Techtonica will arrive day one on 18th July (cloud, console, PC); it's joined on the same day by The Cave from Monkey Island creator Ron Gilbert (cloud, console).

Also out now are Barbie and Ken cars in Forza Horizon 5, as well as new game modes in Hi-Fi Rush.

As previously reported, the following games will leave the service on 15th July: Exo One, PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, and Spelunky 2.

More details can be found on Xbox Wire.