Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Spelunky 2 leaves Xbox and PC Game Pass this month

Caving in.

The protagonist of Spelunky 2 with a pug, captured in a Polaroid.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Celebrated roguelike platformer Spelunky 2 is set to leave Xbox and PC Game Pass later this month.

The game was added to the service in January 2022, but will leave on 16th July.

Two other games have also been added to the Leaving Soon section and will be removed on the same day: Exo One and PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls.

Newscast: This week's biggest headlines from the FTC vs Microsoft.Watch on YouTube

Spelunky 2 is the "legendary sequel" to a "legendary game", according to our Eurogamer review.

Exo One, meanwhile, is an "otherworldly journey" in a strange spacecraft that zips over alien landscapes.

As always, all three games will still be available on the Xbox store with a 20 percent discount for those with a Game Pass subscription.

The likes of Need for Speed Unbound, The Bookwalker, and Arcade Paradise have recently been added to Xbox Game Pass, with more to come later this month.

In related news, Microsoft announced last month it will soon increase the price for Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. PC Game Pass will remain unaffected.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch