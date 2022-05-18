Spelunky 2 free trial available next week for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers

Spelunky 2 free trial available next week for Nintendo Switch Online subscribersA quick trip to the moon.
Spelunky 2 will be available as a free trial on Nintendo Switch from next week - for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.
From 25th May, subscribers will be able to download the full game and access it for a week - until 31st May.
This is part of Nintendo's Game Trial series, in which full games are available for free for a limited time.
Spelunky 2 sees you exploring the moon in search of your missing family members, with more of the randomised levels, challenges, and treasures of the original.
⛏️💣 Explore the depths of the Moon as you search for treasure and missing family in the #Spelunky2 Game Trial, exclusive to #NintendoSwitchOnline members!— Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) May 18, 2022
Download now so you're ready for adventure from 25/05: https://t.co/7KWkWR1cLK pic.twitter.com/kkCK6pdRwi
The game received a rare Essential in our Spelunky 2 review, noting "a legendary game gets a legendary sequel".
If you're planning on getting through as much of the game as possible in just one week, you'll be needing our Spelunky 2 tips and tricks.
