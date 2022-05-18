If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Spelunky 2 free trial available next week for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers

A quick trip to the moon.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on

Spelunky 2 will be available as a free trial on Nintendo Switch from next week - for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

From 25th May, subscribers will be able to download the full game and access it for a week - until 31st May.

This is part of Nintendo's Game Trial series, in which full games are available for free for a limited time.

Watch on YouTube

Spelunky 2 sees you exploring the moon in search of your missing family members, with more of the randomised levels, challenges, and treasures of the original.

The game received a rare Essential in our Spelunky 2 review, noting "a legendary game gets a legendary sequel".

If you're planning on getting through as much of the game as possible in just one week, you'll be needing our Spelunky 2 tips and tricks.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch