Need for Speed Unbound leads next wave of Xbox Game Pass games

The next wave of games is about to hit Xbox Game Pass, led by EA's Need for Speed Unbound.

Released at the end of last year, Unbound is the latest in the racing series that was somewhat ill-fated. It will join Game Pass (cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) on 22nd June.

On the same day, The Bookwalker will be available day one (console, PC) - an indie narrative adventure about a writer-turned-thief who can dive directly into books.

Watch on YouTube Need for Speed Unbound - The DF Tech Review - PS5 vs Xbox Series X/S - Criterion is BACK!

On 27th June, Bramble: The Mountain King (cloud, console, PC) and F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) will join the service. The former is inspired by dark Nordic fables, while the latter features a tough rabbit in a Dieselpunk world.

Story of Season: Friends of Mineral Town (console, PC) will join on 29th June, just after Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life release across PC (Steam), PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch.

Lastly, Arcade Paradise joins on 3rd July (console, PC) and Sword and Fairy: Together Forever join on 5th July (console, PC).

The following games will leave the service on 30th June:

DJMax Respect V (cloud, console, PC)

Empire of Sin (cloud, console, PC)

Matchpoint - Tennis Championships (cloud, console, PC)

Olija (cloud, console, PC)

Omori (cloud, console, PC)

Road 96 (cloud, console, PC)

For more information visit Xbox Wire.

Need for Speed Unbound received a positive review from Eurogamer, described as "an arcade racer that's capable of going toe-to-toe with the all-conquering Forza Horizon".

However, shortly after release five long-serving senior team members left developer Criterion.

In March this year, it was announced that a number of developers from Criterion had left to form Fuse Games.