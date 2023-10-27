Turnip Boy heads next week's Epic Store freebies

Next week's Epic Games Store free titles include indie 2D Zelda-alike adventure Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion.

Turnip Boy tells the tale of a wanted vegetable out to overturn a corrupt vegetable government, while running from the law after, well, committing tax evasion.

Best of all, perhaps, there are collectable hats for your turnip, and multiple endings based on how much tax you managed to evade.

Turnip Boy gets to the root of the problem.

"You can play Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion in an afternoon and you should," Eurogamer's Chris Donlan wrote of the adventure upon its release last year.

"There are parts where Turnip Boy cleaves tightly to the idea of what a Zelda game should be, and moments where it rushes away and seems to be imagining stuff as it goes, laying its own track even as it rushes over it, like Gromit at the end of The Wrong Trousers."

Also up next week will be FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch, a sharp-looking Metroidvania-style 2.5D sidescroller starring a tough hare in a mech suit that has to battle through an Unreal Engine-powered dieselpunk world.

Both games will be available from next Thursday, 2nd November for a week - until the 9th.

Looking for something to play now? The suitably spooky The Evil Within 2 is currently playable for free, as is Tandem: A Tale of Shadows.