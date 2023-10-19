Survival horror The Evil Within 2 heads next week's Epic Store freebies

The Epic Games Store is going all-in with survival horror for its free games during Halloween this year, as next week you'll be able to grab a copy of The Evil Within 2. Up for keeps alongside it will be puzzle platformer Tandem: A Tale of Shadows.

The Evil Within 2 is the sequel to Shinji Mikami's 2014 return to survival horror, and Edwin found it entertainin but lacking with its spooks, in his Evil Within 2 review back in 2017. The game follows police detective Sebastian Castellanos as he attempts to rescue his daughter from a virtual town which is overrun with mutated people.

If you want to play The Evil Within before dipping into the sequel, it's currently one of the freebies on offer at the Epic Games Store, alongside Eternal Threads.

Newscast: Should you buy the PlayStation 5 Slim?

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows is the other game which you'll be able to claim for free on the Epic Games Store. Tandem is a puzzler platformer inspired by the like of Tim Burton, Jules Verne, and Arthur Conan Doyle. Playing as a young girl called Emma and her teddy bear Fenton, you explore a mansion filled with traps and enemies.

Emma and Fenton are controlled on two different areas, and gameplay centres on switching between the two perspectives to solve puzzles and progress.

Unfortunately there isn't a third The Evil Within game which Epic could give away the week after next, though Tango Gameworks might have teased its existence earlier this year in Game Pass hit Hi-Fi Rush.