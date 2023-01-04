If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Evil Within 2 leads Amazon's January 2023 Games With Prime

Start the year with a fright.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
The Evil Within 2 lead art

Amazon has announced the free games available for Prime members this January.

Six games are now available until the end of the month, led by horror game The Evil Within 2.

From Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami, this sequel sees protagonist Detective Sebastian Castellanos on a mission to save his daughter. Despite some flaws, "there are chills and spills enough here to sate most patrons of the bloody arts," said Edwin in our The Evil Within 2 review.

Watch on YouTube
The Evil Within 2 | Launch Trailer

Elsewhere, Faraway 2, Breathedge, Beat Cop, Lawn Mowing Simulator and Chicken Police - Paint it RED! are all available to download.

We described Beat Cop as "Police Quest meets Papers, Please on a grim day" in our review, while Lawn Mowing Simulator should scratch an itch for PowerWash Simulator fans.

New in-game loot and other items will be released throughout January for Apex Legends, Madden NFL 23, Paladins, and Wild Rift.

For full details visit the Prime Gaming blog.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch