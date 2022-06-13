Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak expansion gets demo tomorrow on Switch and Steam

Ahead of its full launch at the end of the month, Capcom is giving players the chance to try out Monster Hunter Rise's massive Sunbreak expansion via an expansive new demo, coming to Steam and Switch tomorrow, 14th June.

The new demo will give players the opportunity to explore Sunbreak's newly revealed jungle locale, a twist on the area first encountered in 2006's Monster Hunter 2, complete with new elements and endemic life. Here they can test their mettle against flying wyvern Astalos (from Monster Hunter Generations), a Great Izuchi, a Tetranadon, plus an especially challenging version of Sunbreak's flagship monster Malzeno.

It'll also let players try out Sunbreak's new Switch Skill Swap system, new Silkbind attacks, and a variety of handy tutorials.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Demo Trailer.

Alongside news of the demo, Capcom has also released a new Sunbreak trailer, giving a first look at newly confirmed monsters Espinas (from Monster Hunter Frontiers), Gore Magala (Monster Hunter 4's flagship monster), plus variants Daimyo Hermitaur and Pyre Rakna-Kadaki.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak releases on 30th June, and Capcom has now teased some of the free updates it'll be receiving post-launch. August will, for instance bring the mighty Lucent Nargacuga (an occasionally invisible variant of the classic series monster), plus the iconic Forlorn Arena, and other special and rare species monsters.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - A New Frontier Trailer.

Autumn, meanwhile, promises rare species additions and subspecies monsters, and purchasers can expect additional updates this "winter" and in 2023.