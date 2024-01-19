Resident Evil 7, Tekken 7, and everything else leaving PlayStation Plus Extra in February

Sony has revealed the next batch of titles bidding a fond farewell to its PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscription tiers in February, which this time include the likes of Resident Evil 7, Tekken 7, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

Thankfully, that's where the curse of the video game sevens ends, with no sign of the number across the remaining seven PlayStation 4 titles currently listed under the 'Last chance to play' section of the PlayStation dashboard. Oh.

Alongside the zombie, fight-y, plane-y departures mentioned in the opening paragraph, Sony has revealed Playstation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will soon be losing access to sci-fi narrative adventure Tacoma, colour-based platform-puzzler Hue, ageing indie darling Thomas Was Alone, and Lost Words: Beyond the Page.

Eurogamer's Ian Higton and Aoife Wilson just about braving Resident Evil 7 in VR.

February's final three departures all come from Square Enix's Tokyo RPG Factory, with Lost Sphear, Oninaki, and I am Setsuna all heading out the door.

Sony hasn't shared an exact date for the removal of the above games from its PlayStation Plus Extra catalogue as yet, but 20th February - the date its next batch of PlayStation Plus additions arrive - seems like a safe bet based on previous experience.

And if you're more a fan of hellos than goodbyes, January has brought a strong selection of newcomers to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, including the Resident Evil 2 remake, Lego City Undercover, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, and more.