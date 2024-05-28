Resident Evil Zero and Code Veronica remakes currently in development, leak claims

Capcom currently has remakes of both Resident Evil Zero and Resident Evil: Code Veronica in development, according to prominent leaker Dusk Golem.

In a long thread of posts on social media platform X, Dusk Golem attempted to clarify what has been a confusing time for claims about the future of the Resident Evil series, following the huge success of the recent Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Capcom's main team behind RE4 Remake is now worked on Code Veronica, Dusk Golem stated, while its secondary studio that worked on RE4 Remake's Separate Ways DLC is handling work on Zero.

Resident Evil 9 is also in the works, though has been "pushed back to late 2025/2026", Dusk Golem wrote. This is an update to an earlier claim that Capcom had once planned a summer 2024 announcement of the project.

Other claims about remakes of Resident Evil 1 and Resident Evil 5 are incorrect, they continued. (Dusk Golem was forced to clarify earlier this month that posts allegedly from Discord corroborating word of a Resident Evil 1 remake from YouTuber Biohazard Declassified were from an elaborate imposter).

Officially, Capcom is yet to make any announcement on the future of its Resident Evil series - though a ninth numbered mainline installment seems inevitable, in addition to further remakes.

Code Veronica first launched in 2000 for the Dreamcast, before being ported to PS2, GameCube and later the PS3 and Xbox 360. Often seen as something of a side-adventure, and set between Resi 2 and 3, it features series regulars Claire and Chris Redfield as they attempt to escape a zombie-infected prison - and head to Antarctica.

Resident Evil Zero, meanwhile, arrived on GameCube in 2002 as a prequel to the events of the original Resident Evil game. It follows Rebecca Chambers and escaped prisoner Billy Coen, and memorably begins with a section on a moving train.

Last month, Capcom boosted its earnings forecast for the year after the success of Dragon's Dogma 2 and Street Fighter 6.