If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Resident Evil 2 Remake has now sold over 10m copies

Ada few more.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on

Capcom's Resident Evil 2 Remake has now sold over 10m copies since its release in 2019.

Capcom shared the news on Twitter with a parody image of an endgame ranking beside a typewriter - it received an SSS of course.

The news follows the recent update to the game for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, adding 4k support, ray-tracing, and improved framerates.

Watch on YouTube
Resident Evil 2 Remake Patched

Back in May Capcom reported record sales, thanks mainly to the huge success of Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Rise.

Earlier this year Resident Evil 2 Remake was Capcom's third highest selling title ever, just behind Resident Evil 7 in second place.

It's yet to update its list of Platinum Titles, but previously Resident Evil 7 had sold 10.8m units and Resident Evil 2 Remake was on 9.6m.

However, Monster Hunter World remains the publisher's top title.

Indeed, the Monster Hunter series is selling exceptionally well. The recently released expansion Sunbreak has already surpassed 3m units sold in just a couple of weeks.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch