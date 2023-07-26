Capcom's games continue to sell exceptionally well

Capcom continues to perform exceptionally well, with Q1 net sales from across the business up 74 percent compared to the same quarter last year.

That's according to its latest financial report, which states game sales specifically grew from 11.7m units to 13.5m units year on year.

Much of that is down to the success of Street Fighter 6, released last month, which has so far amassed almost 2m sales.

MegaMan Battle Network Legacy Collection also released last quarter and has sold 1.3m units.

The Resident Evil 4 remake, meanwhile, sold almost 1.2m units in the last quarter, bringing its total sales up to 5m units since its release in March.

Outside of gaming, the company's arcade operations and amusement equipment sales have continued to grow, as has other business - including merchandising, films and esports. This will be boosted by the release of Resident Evil: Death Island and the next Capcom Pro Tour 2023 esports tournament.

As part of the report, Capcom has revealed the cumulative unit sales of its top franchises.

Resident Evil, perhaps predictably, tops the list with 146m units, followed by Monster Hunter with 94m units.

Street Fighter is in third place with 52m units. That's followed by Mega Man (40m units), Devil May Cry (29m units), and Dragon's Dogma (7.7m units).

That last game is particularly impressive based on just one release - its sequel, Dragon's Dogma 2, is in development but without a release date.

Looking to the rest of the financial year, Capcom has a Monster Hunter mobile game called Monster Hunter Now, plus the VR mode for Resident Evil 4 remake. It also just released online dino-shooter Exoprimal, sales of which will be in the next quarterly financial report. It's already had engagement from a million players.

As for its top-selling Platinum Titles, this is yet to be updated since 31st March, but Monster Hunter: World remains at the top with 18.8m units. It's followed by Monster Hunter Rise with 12.7m units. Resident Evil 7 is in third place and the top selling game in that franchise with 12m units.

At the end of the last financial year, Capcom reported a record 41.7m games sold in that year. The company is aiming for 11 consecutive years of growth.