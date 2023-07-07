Capcom celebrates two million Street Fighter 6 sales with in-game gifts

Street Fighter 6 has sold 2m units since its release at the start of last month.

That's an additional 1m sales for the game over the last four and a bit weeks, with earlier figures revealing Street Fighter 6 clocked up a million players over its launch weekend.

Here's our Aoife talking about all things Street Fighter 6, and how a lapsed and fairly casual fighting game fan can find things to enjoy in Capcom's release.

In celebration of these latest sales figures, Capcom has gifted its players with some rewards, or "a small token of our appreciation", in its words.

"Thank you for all your continued support," the Street Fighter 6 account shared earlier today, along with the news of its latest milestone.

We're proud to announce that #StreetFighter6 has sold over 2 million copies! 🤩



All players will receive a small token of our appreciation in game. Thank you for all your continued support! pic.twitter.com/QAY5GNZ7Im — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) July 7, 2023

Street Fighter 6 launched worldwide on 2nd June, across PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Eurogamer was impressed with the game on its on its release, with Wes calling it "very special indeed". He praised its Battle Hub in particular, but the game as a whole charmed him.

"This is a Street Fighter with more than a modern control scheme - it is a modern take on the genre. It is welcoming, accessible and progressive. It is social, silly and spectacular," he wrote in his four out of five star review.

Meanwhile, the first of the game's new characters is set to arrive later this month.

Rashid, who previously appeared in Street Fighter 5, will join the Street Fighter 6 roster on 24th July.

Rashid will be free to unlock for all owners of Street Fighter 6's Deluxe and Ultimate editions, as well as those with the year one character passes. For all other players, Rashid will be available to try out for an hour using a Rental Ticket, which can be obtained through the battle pass.