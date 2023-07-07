Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Capcom celebrates two million Street Fighter 6 sales with in-game gifts

Beat, slay, shove.

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Street Fighter 6 has sold 2m units since its release at the start of last month.

That's an additional 1m sales for the game over the last four and a bit weeks, with earlier figures revealing Street Fighter 6 clocked up a million players over its launch weekend.

Here's our Aoife talking about all things Street Fighter 6, and how a lapsed and fairly casual fighting game fan can find things to enjoy in Capcom's release.Watch on YouTube

In celebration of these latest sales figures, Capcom has gifted its players with some rewards, or "a small token of our appreciation", in its words.

"Thank you for all your continued support," the Street Fighter 6 account shared earlier today, along with the news of its latest milestone.

Street Fighter 6 launched worldwide on 2nd June, across PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Eurogamer was impressed with the game on its on its release, with Wes calling it "very special indeed". He praised its Battle Hub in particular, but the game as a whole charmed him.

"This is a Street Fighter with more than a modern control scheme - it is a modern take on the genre. It is welcoming, accessible and progressive. It is social, silly and spectacular," he wrote in his four out of five star review.

Meanwhile, the first of the game's new characters is set to arrive later this month.

Rashid, who previously appeared in Street Fighter 5, will join the Street Fighter 6 roster on 24th July.

Rashid will be free to unlock for all owners of Street Fighter 6's Deluxe and Ultimate editions, as well as those with the year one character passes. For all other players, Rashid will be available to try out for an hour using a Rental Ticket, which can be obtained through the battle pass.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch