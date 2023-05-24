If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's a trailer for Resident Evil 4's VR mode

Do you think he saw us?

By now, many of us have completed the Resident Evil 4 remake, and made our way through that treacherous village with a certain Mr Leon S. Kennedy. So, what's next? Well, VR, that's what.

Capcom has given us all a little look at how this will all, erm, look in VR, thanks to a new trailer for the game's upcoming VR mode.

Shared as part of this evening's PlayStation showcase, we can see Dr. Salvador coming at Leon with his chainsaw, and Leon using his knife to defend himself. You know, your standard Resi 4 stuff. Have a look for yourself below.

Watch on YouTube
Seems like a saw loser.

"VR gameplay allows you to enter the world of Resident Evil 4 with the ultimate immersion experience," wrote Resident Evil's promotion producer Edvin Edsö in an accompanying blog post.

"One of the themes of RE4 was to delve deeper into the intentions of the original game, so the scares and intensity are more pronounced, but when played in VR you can enjoy even more intense and unsettling situations.

"In the earliest village stage shown in the trailer, which fans will recognise from the original game, you can feel the sinister intent of the Ganados and the gripping tension of a last-ditch, life-or-death attack."

Sounds chill!

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode is still currently in development, so we don't have a release date as yet. We do know that it will be a free DLC for the PlayStation 5 version of the game, however.

Comments
