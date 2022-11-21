If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet glitches create some fascinating anatomy

Is that a monster in your pocket or are you just happy to see me...
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Reporter Intern
Published on

This weekend's big releases were Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and the internet has done a lot of talking about them. For reasons.

The game's current state is far from perfect, leading to plenty of glitches, jankiness and sometimes full on Bethesda-level comedy horror.

Personally, I picked up the game precisely for that experience (I am having fun playing the game also!) but sadly I've not encountered anything funkier than a T-pose during my time with Violet so far. Luckily for me, there are countless other people who've been sharing their witness accounts on Twitter.

Watch on YouTube
Watch our video review of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet from Zoe and Lottie.

Round like a circle in a spiral, like a wheel within a wheel...

Remember kids, Pokémon battles are dangerous. Look at the collateral damage this one caused.

Gigantamax Pokémon trainer...

This trainer is getting one hell of a ride from Koraidon.

I've saved the best til last. This is comedy gold, the peak of technology. I guess something else is also peaking here...

My poor, sweet Wiglett.

The technical issues causing all these bugs mar the whole game, and Lottie felt the poor performance betrays the ambition of Scarlet and Violet in her review. That hasn't stopped us from buying the game though, as Scarlet and Violet are now the second-biggest boxed Pokémon launches in the UK. It just works, right?

And trust me, when I finally get some funny glitches (and mark my words, I will), you will all be the first to know.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Reporter Intern

Liv is Eurogamer's reporter intern. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch