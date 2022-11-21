Pokémon Scarlet and Violet glitches create some fascinating anatomy

This weekend's big releases were Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and the internet has done a lot of talking about them. For reasons.

The game's current state is far from perfect, leading to plenty of glitches, jankiness and sometimes full on Bethesda-level comedy horror.

Personally, I picked up the game precisely for that experience (I am having fun playing the game also!) but sadly I've not encountered anything funkier than a T-pose during my time with Violet so far. Luckily for me, there are countless other people who've been sharing their witness accounts on Twitter.

Watch on YouTube Watch our video review of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet from Zoe and Lottie.

Round like a circle in a spiral, like a wheel within a wheel...

俺のキャラがヤバいストレッチ始めたんやけど pic.twitter.com/VxDskfTBdt — GENIUS | ナタ (@Nata3Pit) November 19, 2022

狂っちゃった #ポケモンSV #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/LSpiFJ7wGl — なめピロ (@namepiro) November 18, 2022

Remember kids, Pokémon battles are dangerous. Look at the collateral damage this one caused.

Gigantamax Pokémon trainer...

#ポケモンSV #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/WQ2CuMDXrc — よ (@t_a_b_e_r_u) November 18, 2022

AH HELL NAH BRUH NO ONE TOLD ME THERE WERE TITANS IN THIS GAME 💀 pic.twitter.com/QsYNWJPmpz — Scenic (@ScenicAura73) November 18, 2022

This trainer is getting one hell of a ride from Koraidon.

this your goat? #PokemonScarletViolet #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/hTgCfoMltp — Sky (@SkywardWing) November 19, 2022

I've saved the best til last. This is comedy gold, the peak of technology. I guess something else is also peaking here...

#포켓몬SV #NintendoSwitc pic.twitter.com/0qIW7B1Lsj — 얏 (@yap_miliy) November 20, 2022

My poor, sweet Wiglett.

The technical issues causing all these bugs mar the whole game, and Lottie felt the poor performance betrays the ambition of Scarlet and Violet in her review. That hasn't stopped us from buying the game though, as Scarlet and Violet are now the second-biggest boxed Pokémon launches in the UK. It just works, right?

And trust me, when I finally get some funny glitches (and mark my words, I will), you will all be the first to know.