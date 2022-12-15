Pokémon Go Winter Holiday field research tasks, spawns and bonuses

The Winter Holiday event in Pokémon Go hails the end of the year!

Throughout this Pokémon Go event, you’ll be able to collect exclusive Winter Holiday field research tasks and certain Pokémon are spawning more frequently in the wild. The Winter Holiday event also sees the release of Mega Glalie!

It’s important to remember that the Winter Holiday event has been split into two parts - Part 1 and Part 2, with the changeover occurring on Friday, 23rd December.

On this page:

Winter Holiday field research tasks in Pokémon Go You can collect event-exclusive field research tasks throughout the Winter Holiday event by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose. Here are the Winter Holiday Part 1 field research tasks: Catch 5 Ice-type Pokémon reward - x5 Poké Balls, x3 Ultra Balls, x3 Razz Berries or x3 Pinap Berries

reward - Crabrawler or 25 Abomasnow Mega Energy Send 5 Gifts to friends reward - Winter Carnival Pikachu encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information! Seel, Shellder and Sneasel can all be caught by finishing field research tasks.

Featured attacks during the Winter Holiday event in Pokémon Go There is one featured attack available during Part 1 of the Winter Holiday event in Pokémon Go and it’s for Cobalion. If you catch a Cobalion via five-star raid before Friday, 23rd December at 10am (local time), it will know the fighting-type Charged Attack, Sacred Sword. Sacred Sword has the following Power in Pokémon Go: Trainer Battles - 60 Power

- 60 Power Gyms and Raids - 55 Power

Everything else you need to know about the Winter Holiday event in Pokémon Go Mega Glalie. Winter Holiday Part 1 introduces two bonuses which will run throughout this Pokémon Go event until it ends on Saturday, 31st December at 8pm (local time). The first is the ability to store up to 40 Gifts and the second is that you’ll receive 50% more XP from any raid victory. Part 1 of the Winter Holiday event also sees the release of Mega Glalie in Pokémon Go! This mega evolved ice-type Pokémon will be taking the Mega Raid spotlight, so make sure you take the time to battle it! You can also now find shiny Bergmite and Avalugg in Pokémon Go. The following Pokémon are appearing more frequently in the wild throughout Part 1 of the Winter Holiday event: Alolan Vulpix. Winter Carnival Pikachu

Alolan Vulpix

Swinub

Delibird

Holiday Outfit Stantler

Snorunt

Holiday Outfit Spheal

Snover

Vanillite

Cubchoo

Cryogonal

Bergmite You can also battle the following Pokémon in raids throughout Winter Holiday Part 1: One Star Three Star Five Star Mega Winter Carnival Pikachu Cloyster Cobalion Mega Glalie Alolan Vulpix Lapras Holiday Outfit Spheal Holiday Outfit Stantler Galarian Darumaka Undersea Holiday Outfit Glaceon Bergmite Any 7km egg you earn from Gifts during Part 1 of the Winter Holiday event will have the following pool, with all the Pokémon being on Tier One: Sneasel

Smoochum

Amaura

Bergmite

A new collection of stickers and avatar items, including a Father Christmas costume, can now be purchased from the in-game shop. Finally, you can purchase a timed research quest from the in-game shop throughout the Winter Holiday event. This quest costs £4.49, $4.99 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local quest. You can not purchase it using PokéCoin. If you do purchase this quest, you must complete it before 8pm (local time) on Saturday, 31st December. If you miss this deadline, the quest will expire and you won't be able to earn all of the rewards it offers. These rewards include two Incubators, an Incense, Abomasnow Mega Energy and a new avatar pose.

Other events running throughout the Winter Holiday in Pokémon Go A number of other Pokémon Go events are running throughout the Winter Holiday event. The first is the annual two-day-long Community Day on Saturday, 17th December and Sunday, 18th December. As is tradition, all of the Pokémon featured in 2022’s Community Day events will be available during event hours on these days, which makes it the perfect time to catch any shinies you might have missed. Hisuian Avalugg. The second event is Winter Wonderland, which runs from Saturday, 24th December to Sunday, 25th December. At the time of writing, all we know about this event are the dates upon which its occurring, but we wouldn’t be surprised if ice-type Pokémon are involved. The final event is the Hisuain Avalugg Raid Day on Saturday, 24th December between 2pm to 5pm (local time). The contents of this event are not hard to guess - it will see the release of Hisuain Avalugg in Pokémon Go, with this Pokémon appearing in raids! Don’t forget - the Winter Holiday event itself is divided into two parts, with Part 2 starting on Friday, 23th December at 10am (local time).