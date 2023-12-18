How to get Cetoddle and Cetitan in Pokémon Go

Cetoddle and Cetitan, its evolution, from Gen 9 debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Timeless Travels.

Released during the Winter Holiday 2023 event in Pokémon Go during December 2023, these Ice-type Pokémon hail from the Paldea region and, according to the Pokédex, are related to Wailmer.

Below you'll learn how to get Cetoddle in Pokémon Go and, after catching it, how to evolve Cetoddle into Cetitan.

How to get Cetoddle in Pokémon Go Cetoddle made its first appearance in Pokémon Go on Monday 18th December 2023 as part of the Winter Holiday 2023 event. Here's how you can catch Cetoddle during the Winter Holiday 2023 event: In the wild

In one-star raids

Winter Wishes - Complete 'Earn 25,000 XP' or 'Earn 7,500 Stardust' (Depends on Path choice' in second quest step Finding a Cetoddle in the wild is by far the easiest way to catch it during the Winter Holiday event in our opinion. The amount of time it will take to find will be different for every player, but, if you keep an eye on your radar, you'll know when a Cetoddle is nearby and which PokéStop you can find it at. Due to being placed in the second quest step and requiring a good amount of time investment (if you don't use a Lucky Egg or Star Piece), you will have most likely already caught Cetoddle by the time you earn its encounter from the Winter Wishes quest. This is still a great way to earn some additional candy for evolving it into Cetitan though. Catching a wild Cetoddle or via Winter Wishes will also save you a Raid Pass. Though, since Cetoddle is a one-star raid boss, you should be able to easily defeat it by yourself. (If your Pokémon are powerful enough, of course.) If you do defeat Cetoddle in a raid, remember that it can still flee if you run out of Premier Balls! If you'd like some advice on how to defeat this Pokémon in raids, check out our recommendations on Cetoddle's counters further along in this guide. No matter which method you take for catching Cetoddle, we highly recommend getting at least one before Winter Holiday 2023 ends, because, at the time of writing, we don't know what Cetoddle's spawn rate will be after the event ends. There is a chance that, like other recently released Pokémon, Cetoddle will be hard to find afterwards, so it's worth adding to your Pokédex when you have the chance. It's the the Season of Timeless Travels in Pokémon Go, so make sure you complete the Timeless Travels quest! The Winter Holiday event has returned. During it, take the time to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.

How to evolve Cetoddle into Cetitan in Pokémon Go You need 50 Cetoddle Candy to evolve Cetoddle into Cetitan in Pokémon Go. Both Cetoddle and Cetitan are Ice-type Pokémon. | Image credit: The Pokémon Company If you want to evolve Cetoddle quickly, then remember to use a regular or Silver Pinap Berry every time you attempt to catch one as this will double the amount of catch candy you can earn. You can also have a Cetoddle as your buddy, so you can earn its candy passively while playing Pokémon Go, or use Rare Candy - though you may want to save this for a rarer Pokémon.

Cetoddle counters in Pokémon Go Below you'll find the Cetoddle counters and weaknesses for defeating it in one-star raids in Pokémon Go: Cetoddle type - Ice-type

- Ice-type Cetoddle is weak against - Fighting, Fire, Rock or Steel-types

- Fighting, Fire, Rock or Steel-types Cetoddle is strong against - Dragon, Flying or Grass-types

- Dragon, Flying or Grass-types Cetoddle Mega counters - Mega Charizard Y, Mega Houndoom, Mega Aggron or Mega Blaziken.

- Mega Charizard Y, Mega Houndoom, Mega Aggron or Mega Blaziken. Cetoddle non-Mega counters - For Fighting-types, Machamp, Lucario, Terrakion and Keldeo. For Fire-types, Charizard, Entei, Blaziken, Heatran, Darmanitan, Volcarona or Delphox. For Rock-types, Golem, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Rampardos or Terrakion. For Steel-types, Scizor, Aggron, Metagross, Excadrill or Zacian.

- For Fighting-types, Machamp, Lucario, Terrakion and Keldeo. For Fire-types, Charizard, Entei, Blaziken, Heatran, Darmanitan, Volcarona or Delphox. For Rock-types, Golem, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Rampardos or Terrakion. For Steel-types, Scizor, Aggron, Metagross, Excadrill or Zacian. Tactics - Since Cetoddle is a pure Ice-type Pokémon, you can easily defeat it by using your strongest Fire-type Pokémon and, hopefully, do so without the assistance of other players. Image credit: Niantic

Cetoddle CP in Pokémon Go Cetoddle will have the following CP ranges in Pokémon Go: Cetoddle CP - 3199 CP

- 3199 CP CP range for catching Cetoddle - 689 to 742 CP

- 689 to 742 CP Weather Boosted (Snow) Cetoddle - 861 or 928 CP Image credit: Niantic