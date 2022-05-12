Pokémon Go Water Festival Catch Challenge 2022 quest steps and field research tasks

Pokémon Go Water Festival Catch Challenge 2022 quest steps and field research tasksEverything you need to know about this year’s Water Festival.
The Water Festival in Pokémon Go celebrates water-type Pokémon, but especially the release of Dewpider and Araquanid into the game.
Throughout this Pokémon Go event, you can collect event-exclusive field research tasks and the Water Festival: Catch Challenge timed research quest.
This event is also an excellent opportunity to complete the A Poni Adventure special research quest and catch Tapu Fini if you haven’t done so already.
‘Water Festival: Catch Challenge’ quest steps in Pokémon Go
Water Festival: Catch Challenge is a timed research quest which is only available during the Water Festival event in Pokémon Go, which means you have until Friday, 20th May at 8pm (local time) to complete it. If you miss this deadline, then you won’t be able to reap the quest’s rewards.
Below you’ll find all of the Water Festival: Catch Challenge challenges and rewards - just be wary of spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
‘Water Festival: Catch Challenge’ Step 1 of 1
- Catch 15 Pokémon - 20 Poké Balls
- Catch 50 Pokémon - 25 Great Balls
- Catch 25 Water-type Pokémon - 25 Ultra Balls
- Make 25 Curveball Throws - Dewpider encounter
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon - 50 Gyarados Mega Energy
Rewards: 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust and a Lapras with a scarf encounter
The A Poni Adventure special research quest has also been recently released into Pokémon Go. By completing this quest - along with A Melemele Adventure, An Akala Adventure and An Ula’ula Adventure - by Wednesday, 1st June, you’ll unlock free access to an end-of-season quest.
New to the game is a long overdue Mega Evolution update, which has arrived alongside the A Mega Moment research. May 2022 in Pokémon Go includes the Water Festival, which celebrates the release of Dewpider and Araquanid. Tapu Fini has also been released alongside A Poni Adventure - the last Alola region-themed special research quest. Currently both the Ultra League and Element Cup are running in the Go Battle League. Elsewhere, we've recently seen the release of more Gen 7 Pokémon as part of the Season of Alola. The first details surrounding Go Fest 2022 have also been announced, including the event date.
Water Festival 2022 field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Water Festival exclusive field research tasks can be collected by spinning PokéStops throughout the event. Each task can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends.
It’s a good idea, however, to keep an eye out for the task which, when completed, rewards you with an encounter with the recently released Dewpider.
Here are the Water Festival field research tasks:
- Catch 5 Pokémon reward - Magikarp or Wailmer encounter
- Catch 15 Pokémon reward - Dewpider encounter
- Catch 25 Pokémon reward - Lapras with scarf encounter
- Catch 5 Water-type Pokémon reward - 10 Poké Balls or 5 Great Balls
- Catch 10 Water-type Pokémon reward - Binacle encounter or 20 Blastoise or Gyarados Mega Energy
- Catch 5 Magikarp or Wailmer reward - Luvdisc encounter
- Evolve 2 Water-type Pokémon reward - Marill encounter
- Hatch an egg reward - Carvanha encounter
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything else we know about the Water Festival 2022 in Pokémon Go
Throughout the Water Festival every Pokémon Go player can enjoy double hatch candy and, if you’re Level 40 or above, increased Candy XL from hatching eggs. Any Rainy Lure Module you activate during this event will also last for two hours.
There’s also a Global Challenge running until Saturday, 21st May at the following times:
- UK - 9am (BST)
- Europe - 10am (CEST)
- East Coast US - 4am (EDT)
- West Coast US - 1am (PDT)
For this Global Challenge, we need to collectively catch 600,000,000 water-type Pokémon and, if this goal is achieved, a double catch candy bonus will be unlocked.
The Water Festival also celebrates the release of two Gen 7 Pokémon - Dewpider and, its evolution, Araquanid! Alongside these Pokémon, there is a new costume Pokémon in the form of Lapras wearing a scarf, which can also be a shiny Pokémon.
While we’re on the subject of shiny Pokémon, Binacle and Barbaracle have had their shiny forms released as part of this event.
Binacle will be appearing more frequently in the wild alongside the following Pokémon:
- Poliwhirl
- Tentacool
- Slowpoke
- Goldeen
- Staryu
- Magikarp
- Marill
- Mantine
- Lotad
- Surskit
- Carvanha
- Wailmer
- Tympole
- Dewpider
Tapu Fini - a Gen 7 legendary Pokémon - is appearing in five-star raids throughout the event, while Mega Blastoise has taken the spotlight for Mega Raids. Meanwhile, in one-star raids, you’ll find Qwilfish, Wailer, Spritzee, Helioptile and Rockruff. In three-star raids, there’s Alolan Raichu, Feraligatr, Azumarill, Ludicolo and Lapras wearing a scarf.
Any 7km egg you collect during the Water Festival will also have the following pool:
Tier One
- Psyduck
- Azurill
- Mantyke
Tier Two
- Mudkip
- Feebas
- Binacle
Tier Three
- Staryu
- Clamperl
Finally, don’t forget about the A Poni Adventure special research quest. If you complete it and the three other Alola region-themed quests - A Melemele Adventure, An Akala Adventure and An Ula’ula Adventure - before Wednesday, 1st June you’ll gain free access to an end-of-season special research quest.
Hope you enjoy the Water Festival!
