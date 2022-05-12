Pokémon Go Water Festival Catch Challenge 2022 quest steps and field research tasks

The Water Festival in Pokémon Go celebrates water-type Pokémon, but especially the release of Dewpider and Araquanid into the game.

Throughout this Pokémon Go event, you can collect event-exclusive field research tasks and the Water Festival: Catch Challenge timed research quest.

This event is also an excellent opportunity to complete the A Poni Adventure special research quest and catch Tapu Fini if you haven’t done so already.

Battling and catching the latest Pokémon Go legendary encounter, Tapu Fini.